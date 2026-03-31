MBB Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETBQ / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
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31.03.2026 08:15:03
EQS-News: MBB SE reports 2025 results, proposes an increase in the base dividend to €1.21 per share and expects revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 15–18% for 2026
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EQS-News: MBB SE
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast
MBB SE reports 2025 results, proposes an increase in the base dividend to €1.21 per share and expects revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 15–18% for 2026
Berlin, 31 March 2026 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, finished the 2025 financial year with revenue of €1,170.0 million (previous year: €1,068.4 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% (previous year: 14.0%). This represents an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 46% to €216.9 million (previous year: €149.1 million). The main drivers were the strong performance at Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS. The Group’s net liquidity stood at €763.8 million (31 December 2024: €553.9 million), of which €373.6 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2024: €280.8 million).
Against the backdrop of the very positive performance in 2025, the Board and the Executive Management decided to propose a base dividend of €1.21 per share, and hence its 16th consecutive increase, at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 3 June 2026.
For the 2026 financial year, MBB expects revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15–18%.
The full 2025 annual report is available at www.mbb.com.
MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
ir@mbb.com
Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier
Executive Management
Torben Teichler
Register court
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
Contact:
Torben Teichler
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Kurfürstendamm 188
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|SDAX, PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2300906
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2300906 31.03.2026 CET/CEST
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