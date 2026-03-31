EQS-News: MBB SE reports 2025 results, proposes an increase in the base dividend to €1.21 per share and expects revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 15–18% for 2026

EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

MBB SE reports 2025 results, proposes an increase in the base dividend to €1.21 per share and expects revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 15–18% for 2026



31.03.2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





MBB SE reports 2025 results, proposes an increase in the base dividend to €1.21 per share and expects revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an EBITDA margin of 15–18% for 2026

Berlin, 31 March 2026 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, finished the 2025 financial year with revenue of €1,170.0 million (previous year: €1,068.4 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% (previous year: 14.0%). This represents an increase in adjusted EBITDA of 46% to €216.9 million (previous year: €149.1 million). The main drivers were the strong performance at Friedrich Vorwerk and DTS. The Group’s net liquidity stood at €763.8 million (31 December 2024: €553.9 million), of which €373.6 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2024: €280.8 million).

Against the backdrop of the very positive performance in 2025, the Board and the Executive Management decided to propose a base dividend of €1.21 per share, and hence its 16th consecutive increase, at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 3 June 2026.

For the 2026 financial year, MBB expects revenue of €1.1–1.2 billion with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15–18%.

The full 2025 annual report is available at www.mbb.com.





MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler



Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

Contact:Torben Teichler