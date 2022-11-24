|
24.11.2022 17:39:44
EQS-News: MBB SE sells majority stake in OBO-Werke GmbH to Accursia Capital
|
EQS-News: MBB SE
/ Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/ESG
MBB SE sells majority stake in OBO-Werke GmbH to Accursia Capital
Berlin, 24 November 2022 MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, sold a majority stake in OBO-Werke GmbH to Accursia Capital earlier today. Accursia Capital plans the sustainable development of OBO as a new investment platform and aims to push the growth of the company by further investing in the Stadthagen location. OBO is expected to generate revenues of around 24 million this year with a positive EBITDA.
"We are looking forward to working with OBO's management to leverage the company's future growth potential. Accursia Capital will accompany OBO as a reliable partner in this process," said Martin Scheiblegger, Managing Partner of Accursia Capital, who is delighted with the acquisition.
With the sale of OBO, MBB will increase its focus on the growth areas of energy transition, climate-neutral mobility, IT security and sustainable consumer goods. MBB aims to make its subsidiaries CO2-neutral and to reduce the consumption of fossil energy to a minimum. To achieve this goal, MBB has decided to make significant investments in the production of renewable energy, is currently commissioning an electrolyser at Bohlen & Doyen for the production of hydrogen and drives the decarbonisation across numerous production processes.
MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com
Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler
Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
24.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1496743
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1496743 24.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MBB SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu MBB SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MBB SE
|100,80
|1,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBlack Friday: US-Börsen relativ richtungslos -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unverändert -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handelswoche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verlief der Handel am Freitag in ruhigen Bahnen. Der DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls impulslos. Nach der Feiertagspause bewegen sich die US-Börsen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost performten die Indizes vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.