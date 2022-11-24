EQS-News: MBB SE sells majority stake in OBO-Werke GmbH to Accursia Capital

EQS-News: MBB SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/ESG

Berlin, 24 November 2022 MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, sold a majority stake in OBO-Werke GmbH to Accursia Capital earlier today. Accursia Capital plans the sustainable development of OBO as a new investment platform and aims to push the growth of the company by further investing in the Stadthagen location. OBO is expected to generate revenues of around 24 million this year with a positive EBITDA.

"We are looking forward to working with OBO's management to leverage the company's future growth potential. Accursia Capital will accompany OBO as a reliable partner in this process," said Martin Scheiblegger, Managing Partner of Accursia Capital, who is delighted with the acquisition.

With the sale of OBO, MBB will increase its focus on the growth areas of energy transition, climate-neutral mobility, IT security and sustainable consumer goods. MBB aims to make its subsidiaries CO2-neutral and to reduce the consumption of fossil energy to a minimum. To achieve this goal, MBB has decided to make significant investments in the production of renewable energy, is currently commissioning an electrolyser at Bohlen & Doyen for the production of hydrogen and drives the decarbonisation across numerous production processes.

