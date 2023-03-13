EQS-News: MBH Corporation Commences Trading on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange [AQSE] Growth Market

EQS-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MBH Corporation Commences Trading on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange [AQSE] Growth Market



13.03.2023 / 07:45 GMT/BST

[13 March 2023, London]: MBH Corporation plc, the diversified investment holding company that acquires small to medium enterprises that are well established, profitable and looking to scale, has announced today that it has begun trading ordinary shares on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange [AQSE] Growth Market. Trading commenced at 0800 GMT on 13 March. The company has been listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Exchange since November 2018.

The Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) is a stock market providing primary and secondary markets for equity and debt products and champions entrepreneurship, investment and market performance. The AQSE Growth Market is its market for entrepreneurial companies seeking visibility and access to growth capital. Its regulatory framework is specifically designed to meet the needs of small and medium sized companies. The AQSE Growth Market is divided into two segments, Access and Apex, with the Access segment [that MBH is listed on], focusing on earlier stage growth companies offering a more streamlined admission process in line with their stage of development.

Callum Laing, Non-Executive Chair, MBH Corporation Plc, commented: We are particularly pleased for MBH to be listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange, as we not only recognise the importance of the exchange, but also of its focus on growth opportunities for entrepreneurial organisations looking to make the next step in their own growth and development. Joining the Aquis Stock Exchange is strategically important as we continue to expand globally

The MBH shares will be registered with the existing ISIN number GB00BF1GH114 and SEDOL number BF1GH11. The Company's ticker symbol will continue to be M8H.



About MBH Corporation

MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

mbhcorporation.com

For IR and media enquiries:

Charlotte Fordham

charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com

+44 (0) 770 396 3953

Corporate Adviser

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited

Brian Stockbridge

brian@first-sentinel.com

+44 (0) 7876 888 011