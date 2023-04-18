|
18.04.2023 10:16:34
EQS-News: MBH Corporation Plc: Audit Engagement partner notice for 2022 Annual Report.
|
EQS-News: MBH Corporation Plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MBH Corporation plc releases a statement to confirm that the current auditors for the MBH Corporation plc 2022 Annual Report are Barnes Roffe LLP and the engagement partner is Mr Cientanni. Under the FRCs ethical standards the engagement partner is required to rotate after 5 years, but after discussions between the audit committee and Mr Cientanni, the audit committee requested to extend Mr Cientannis term by up to two years, as is permitted under section 3.15 of the FRCs ethical standard in order to safeguard audit quality as the Group continues to integrate and manage acquired operations and navigates macro-economic issues. This request has been accepted by Barnes Roffe LLP and Mr Cientanni will therefore continue as the audit engagement partner.
Furthermore, following MBHs Board and Leadership update on the 9th February 2023, it is now confirmed that Susan Kwok will commence her role as new CFO on 1st May 2023.
About MBH Corporation Plc
MBH Corporation plc (M8H:GR) is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.
mbhcorporation.com
Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
Charlotte Fordham
charlotte.fordham@mbhcorporation.com
+44 (0) 770 396 3953
18.04.2023 GMT/BST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBH Corporation Plc
|Studio 7-9, Royal Patriotic Victoria Building, Joh
|SW18 3SX London
|United Kingdom
|E-mail:
|info@mbhcorporation.com
|Internet:
|https://www.mbhcorporation.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BF1GH114
|WKN:
|A2JDGJ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
|EQS News ID:
|1610295
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1610295 18.04.2023 GMT/BST
