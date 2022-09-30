EQS-News: MBH Corporation PLC shows strong revenue growth of 47% in first half of 2022

EQS-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Half Year Report

MBH Corporation PLC shows strong revenue growth of 47% in first half of 2022



30.09.2022 / 08:18 CET/CEST

Strong demand for services drives revenue in first half of 2022

Revenues increase of 47% to £73.1 million vs first half of 2021

Gross Profit increase of 34% to £15.7 million vs first half of 2021

MBH Corporation now comprises 28 companies across 8 verticals

London, 30 September 2022 -(OTCQX:MBHCF)(FRA:M8H) The Directors of MBH Corporation PLC ("MBH"), a diversified investment holding company, are pleased to release the results for the half year ending 30 June 2022, highlighting the continued success of the Company's growth and diversification strategy.

For the half-year period, the Group achieved revenue growth of 47% to £73.1 million (1H 2021: £49.6 million) and a net profit after tax of £0.9 million. The financial figures include the results of two companies acquired in 1H 2022, BEP Engineering and Vista Care.

Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation PLC : "We are pleased to deliver this strong half-year report and solid growth in revenue. We expected an exciting year in 2022 and it is worth noting that despite the current global economic situation, demand for services has been strong in the first half of the year, driving the growth in revenue. This is a testament to the power of the Group to generate revenue and profits and it is thanks to the commitment in every business to continue delivering great service to their client, a great workplace for their team and the best possible returns to our shareholders.

Solid financial position

The balance sheet of the Group remains strong with a net asset position of £69.4 million as of 30 June 2022. By comparison, as of 31 December 2021 the net asset position was £62.8 million. Cash generated from operating activities for 1H2022 was £3.7 million. The total number of shares outstanding as at 30 June 2022 was 114,416,250.

Laing adds: "We are optimistic that our businesses have regained some momentum and despite ongoing challenges posed by various global situations, our companies are well equipped to keep delivering services to their clients. I believe this will be the first year where the majority of our companies are able to return to pre-covid levels of performance and we will be able to showcase the potential of what were building."

The complete 2022 half-year report is available on the Group's website at www.mbhcorporation.com/financial-half-year-report-2022

