EQS-News: McLaren Minerals: Major titanium project meets low valuation

Issuer: Goldinvest Consulting GmbH / Key word(s): Drilling Result/Financing

McLaren Minerals: Major titanium project meets low valuation



04.05.2026 / 08:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX: MML / WKN A40XP1) could represent one of those rare resource stories where the market has yet to recognize the project’s true value. While the global supply of titanium dioxide raw materials and zircon is becoming increasingly scarce, the company has long moved past the exploration phase in Australia. Today, McLaren presents itself as a development-ready mineral sands company with a massive resource, robust project economics, and excellent infrastructure. It is precisely this combination that makes the story highly compelling—especially since the company, with a market capitalization of only around AUD 7.6 million, is still valued like a pure micro-cap explorer.



The foundation of this valuation gap is a massive JORC resource of 529 million tonnes at 4.5% heavy minerals (HM) with plenty of room to growth. This scale not only secures long-term production but also offers significant expansion potential. Coupled with an experienced management team, technically simple processing via gravity and magnetic separation, and a nearby deep-water port with ample capacity and existing logistics infrastructure, the result is a project that, in our view, is far ahead of its current market valuation.



The McLaren Project: Strong Economics and Simple Design



The McLaren Titanium Project in Western Australia is the company’s centerpiece and already delivers convincing economic data in the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS). The study shows a pre-tax NPV8 of AUD 252 million and a strong internal rate of return (IRR) of 26%. With a planned mine life of 15.9 years, the project is paid off after just 3.7 years. At the same time, a highly profitable EBITDA margin of 35% is expected, with projected net revenue of AUD 2.6 billion over the entire life of the mine.



These strong metrics result directly from the straightforward geology: the deposit is wide, continuous, and extends from the surface to manageable depths of 35 meters. On the product side, McLaren focuses on marketable sulfate-grade ilmenite with additional upside through processing into chloride slag. This simple geology, combined with standardized processing, enormously reduces technical complexity.



The project also scores points from an operational and ESG perspective: a tailings dam is only required for the first 6 months after mining begins. Thereafter, the resulting overburden (barren sand including slimes) is backfilled directly into the created voids. This drasticaly reduces costs and minimizes environmental risk.



Massive Exploration Upside: Deep Lens and Eastern Shoreline

Particularly fascinating for investors: the current PFS utilizes only 35% of the total 529 million tonne JORC resource. This means that a large part of the potential remains completely unassessd in the ground. Additional excitement comes from recent drilling results that identified a high-grade “Deep Lens.” Drill hole MM61 delivered an impressive 27 meters at 8% HM from the surface, including 6 meters at a massive 24.7% HM. Drilling is currently underway to test whether this extremely high-grade lens extends further below the previous resource. If confirmed, the upcoming Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) could significantly overshadow the current PFS figures!



Additionally, McLaren has identified a potentially transformative target in historical data: the “Eastern Shoreline.” This older, deeper-lying mineralization horizon intersects the sediment sequence of the McLaren deposit and suggests enormous scale potential. The current drilling campaign will test this target—at corresponding grades, this would be a massive catalyst.



Barossa Zircon Project: Strategic Diversification into Zircon and Rare Earths



In addition to the titanium focus in Western Australia, the company is advancing the Barossa Project in South Australia. Barossa brings strategic diversification into zircon and rare earth elements (REE) to the portfolio. The project spans 54 kilometers of mineralized historical shoreline and contains the three identified core prospects: Mojave, Kalahari, and Gobi.



The average zircon content in the mineral suite present here is around 16%. Furthermore, monazite occurrences have been identified, which harbor potential for high-demand magnet metals such as neodymium and praseodymium. The high quality of the geology was demonstrated by a drill hole at Kalahari with 7.5 meters at 8.67% HM, including 1.5 meters at an outstanding 26.86% HM. Barossa is thus far more than just a side project. It broadens the resource base, makes McLaren more independent of individual price cycles, and opens doors to future markets such as magnet technology. Although Barossa is still in an early exploration stage, McLaren will carry out reconnaissaince and exploration work, including drilling, within this calendar year. Drilling to define an initial resource estimate is targeted for next year.



World-Class Infrastructure and Management with Billion-Dollar Project Experience



A decisive advantage for



The management team has also proven it can handle large-scale projects. Managing Director Simon Finnis was CEO of Grande Côte during the construction phase of the US$650 million Grande Côte project in Senegal, West Africa. Chairman Michael Arnett leads NRW Holdings (market cap: AUD 1.6 billion) and is excellently connected. Non-Executive Director Peter Secker brings over 40 years of industry experience and was instrumental in building the fully integrated TiWest joint venture, which was involved in the mining, processing, and refining of titanium dioxide pigments.



Fully Funded for Strong News Flow in 2026



Funding for the next critical steps is virtually secured. Through a Share Purchase Plan and a placement, the company plans to raise approximately AUD 1.65 million, which would increase the cash balance to a comfortable AUD 4.07 million. According to the company, this capital fully covers the budget for the upcoming BFS as well as exploration work at Barossa. A strong signal of confidence comes from major shareholder Senthan Shivananda (9.79% stake), who is subscribing for a further AUD 150,000 in the placement and has agreed to apply for an additional AUD 90,000 via the SPP.



Investors can look forward to a dense news flow throughout the remainder of 2026: in addition to ongoing drilling results from McLaren, the highly anticipated results from the Eastern Shoreline will follow. An update of the JORC resource and the publication of the maiden ore reserve are planned for the third quarter. The fourth quarter will conclude with the start of work at Barossa and the selection of service providers for the BFS. In our view, the course for a fundamental revaluation has been set.

Risk Disclosure/Disclaimer: GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH offers editors, agencies, and companies the opportunity to publish comments, analyses, and news on http://www.goldinvest.de. This content is intended solely to inform readers and does not constitute a call to action of any kind; nor should it be construed, either explicitly or implicitly, as a guarantee of any price movements. Furthermore, they do not in any way replace individual expert investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell the stock(s) discussed, nor do they constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities. These are expressly not financial analyses, but rather promotional/journalistic texts. Readers who make investment decisions or execute transactions based on the information provided here do so entirely at their own risk. No contractual relationship is established between GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its readers or the users of its services, as our information relates solely to the company and not to the reader’s investment decision.



The purchase of securities involves high risks that may result in the total loss of the capital invested. The information published by GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its authors is based on careful research; nevertheless, any liability for financial losses or a guarantee regarding the timeliness, accuracy, appropriateness, and completeness of the articles offered here is expressly excluded. Please also note our Terms of Use.



Pursuant to Section 34b of the Austrian Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Section 48f(5) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), we wish to point out that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and/or partners, clients, or employees of GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH hold shares in McLaren Minerals, and thus a conflict of interest exists. GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH also reserves the right to buy or sell shares of McLaren Minerals at any time, which could influence the share price. Furthermore, there is a consulting or other service agreement between McLaren Minerals and GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, which constitutes an additional conflict of interest, as McLaren Minerals compensates GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH for its reporting services. could represent one of those rare resource stories where the market has yet to recognize the project’s true value. While the global supply of titanium dioxide raw materials and zircon is becoming increasingly scarce, the company has long moved past the exploration phase in Australia. Today, McLaren presents itself as a development-ready mineral sands company with a massive resource, robust project economics, and excellent infrastructure. It is precisely this combination that makes the story highly compelling—especially since the company, with a market capitalization of only around AUD 7.6 million, is still valued like a pure micro-cap explorer.The foundation of this valuation gap is a massive JORC resource of 529 million tonnes at 4.5% heavy minerals (HM) with plenty of room to growth. This scale not only secures long-term production but also offers significant expansion potential. Coupled with an experienced management team, technically simple processing via gravity and magnetic separation, and a nearby deep-water port with ample capacity and existing logistics infrastructure, the result is a project that, in our view, is far ahead of its current market valuation.The McLaren Project: Strong Economics and Simple DesignThe McLaren Titanium Project in Western Australia is the company’s centerpiece and already delivers convincing economic data in the Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS). The study shows a pre-tax NPV8 of AUD 252 million and a strong internal rate of return (IRR) of 26%. With a planned mine life of 15.9 years, the project is paid off after just 3.7 years. At the same time, a highly profitable EBITDA margin of 35% is expected, with projected net revenue of AUD 2.6 billion over the entire life of the mine.These strong metrics result directly from the straightforward geology: the deposit is wide, continuous, and extends from the surface to manageable depths of 35 meters. On the product side, McLaren focuses on marketable sulfate-grade ilmenite with additional upside through processing into chloride slag. This simple geology, combined with standardized processing, enormously reduces technical complexity.The project also scores points from an operational and ESG perspective: a tailings dam is only required for the first 6 months after mining begins. Thereafter, the resulting overburden (barren sand including slimes) is backfilled directly into the created voids. This drasticaly reduces costs and minimizes environmental risk.Massive Exploration Upside: Deep Lens and Eastern ShorelineParticularly fascinating for investors: the current PFS utilizes only 35% of the total 529 million tonne JORC resource. This means that a large part of the potential remains completely unassessd in the ground. Additional excitement comes from recent drilling results that identified a high-grade “Deep Lens.” Drill hole MM61 delivered an impressive 27 meters at 8% HM from the surface, including 6 meters at a massive 24.7% HM. Drilling is currently underway to test whether this extremely high-grade lens extends further below the previous resource. If confirmed, the upcoming Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) could significantly overshadow the current PFS figures!Additionally, McLaren has identified a potentially transformative target in historical data: the “Eastern Shoreline.” This older, deeper-lying mineralization horizon intersects the sediment sequence of the McLaren deposit and suggests enormous scale potential. The current drilling campaign will test this target—at corresponding grades, this would be a massive catalyst.In addition to the titanium focus in Western Australia, the company is advancing the Barossa Project in South Australia. Barossa brings strategic diversification into zircon and rare earth elements (REE) to the portfolio. The project spans 54 kilometers of mineralized historical shoreline and contains the three identified core prospects: Mojave, Kalahari, and Gobi.The average zircon content in the mineral suite present here is around 16%. Furthermore, monazite occurrences have been identified, which harbor potential for high-demand magnet metals such as neodymium and praseodymium. The high quality of the geology was demonstrated by a drill hole at Kalahari with 7.5 meters at 8.67% HM, including 1.5 meters at an outstanding 26.86% HM. Barossa is thus far more than just a side project. It broadens the resource base, makes McLaren more independent of individual price cycles, and opens doors to future markets such as magnet technology. Although Barossa is still in an early exploration stage, McLaren will carry out reconnaissaince and exploration work, including drilling, within this calendar year. Drilling to define an initial resource estimate is targeted for next year.A decisive advantage for McLaren Minerals is its location in the Tier-1 jurisdictions of Western and South Australia. The McLaren project is located just 2 kilometers from the Eyre Highway, which is already approved for Australia’s massive triple road trains. From there, it is only 350 kilometers via paved roads to the deep-water port of Esperance—a distance that Managing Director Simon Finnis says can be covered in half a day. The port previously handled up to 8 million tonnes of Iron Ore annually. However, these shipments have recently ceased, opening up spare capacity. The 400,000 tons of export volume per year planned by McLaren hardly makes a difference here, which practically rules out logistical bottlenecks.The management team has also proven it can handle large-scale projects. Managing Director Simon Finnis was CEO of Grande Côte during the construction phase of the US$650 million Grande Côte project in Senegal, West Africa. Chairman Michael Arnett leads NRW Holdings (market cap: AUD 1.6 billion) and is excellently connected. Non-Executive Director Peter Secker brings over 40 years of industry experience and was instrumental in building the fully integrated TiWest joint venture, which was involved in the mining, processing, and refining of titanium dioxide pigments.Funding for the next critical steps is virtually secured. Through a Share Purchase Plan and a placement, the company plans to raise approximately AUD 1.65 million, which would increase the cash balance to a comfortable AUD 4.07 million. According to the company, this capital fully covers the budget for the upcoming BFS as well as exploration work at Barossa. A strong signal of confidence comes from major shareholder Senthan Shivananda (9.79% stake), who is subscribing for a further AUD 150,000 in the placement and has agreed to apply for an additional AUD 90,000 via the SPP.Investors can look forward to a dense news flow throughout the remainder of 2026: in addition to ongoing drilling results from McLaren, the highly anticipated results from the Eastern Shoreline will follow. An update of the JORC resource and the publication of the maiden ore reserve are planned for the third quarter. The fourth quarter will conclude with the start of work at Barossa and the selection of service providers for the BFS. In our view, the course for a fundamental revaluation has been set.Risk Disclosure/Disclaimer: GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH offers editors, agencies, and companies the opportunity to publish comments, analyses, and news on http://www.goldinvest.de. This content is intended solely to inform readers and does not constitute a call to action of any kind; nor should it be construed, either explicitly or implicitly, as a guarantee of any price movements. Furthermore, they do not in any way replace individual expert investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell the stock(s) discussed, nor do they constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities. These are expressly not financial analyses, but rather promotional/journalistic texts. Readers who make investment decisions or execute transactions based on the information provided here do so entirely at their own risk. No contractual relationship is established between GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its readers or the users of its services, as our information relates solely to the company and not to the reader’s investment decision.The purchase of securities involves high risks that may result in the total loss of the capital invested. The information published by GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and its authors is based on careful research; nevertheless, any liability for financial losses or a guarantee regarding the timeliness, accuracy, appropriateness, and completeness of the articles offered here is expressly excluded. Please also note our Terms of Use.Pursuant to Section 34b of the Austrian Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Section 48f(5) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), we wish to point out that GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH and/or partners, clients, or employees of GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH hold shares in McLaren Minerals, and thus a conflict of interest exists. GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH also reserves the right to buy or sell shares of McLaren Minerals at any time, which could influence the share price. Furthermore, there is a consulting or other service agreement between McLaren Minerals and GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH, which constitutes an additional conflict of interest, as McLaren Minerals compensates GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH for its reporting services.

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