EQS-News: Media Release: All-in-one environmental sensor node for indoor air quality applications

Media Release

27 January 2022, Sensirion AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland

All-in-one environmental sensor node for indoor air quality applications

Sensirion, the expert in environmental sensing, presents its SEN54 all-in-one air quality sensing solution for the measurement of various environmental parameters. The environmental sensor node is based on Sensirion's established sensor technologies, which offer the greatest precision, best reliability and straightforward integration to save valuable time and cut costs.

Air pollution in indoor environments can be just as bad - or even worse - as outdoors and have a harmful impact on the health and comfort of building occupants. Indoor air pollution creates short-term health risks such as headache and dizziness and can even be linked to long-term health risks, such as chronic respiratory illnesses. Research indicates that we spend around 80 to 90 percent of our time in enclosed spaces. Therefore, ensuring good indoor air quality through ventilation or air treatment devices can help to create a safe environment and improve our quality of life. To know when to ventilate or purify enclosed spaces, it is important to understand indoor air quality conditions. With the SEN5x environmental sensor node, we enable accurate monitoring of relevant environmental parameters and provide reports on the levels of common pollutants in the air.

The SEN54 environmental sensor node is a straightforward, all-in-one sensor solution platform for the accurate measurement of various environmental parameters, such as particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), humidity and temperature. Thanks to proprietary algorithms, the module enables straightforward integration into various applications. This allows device manufacturers to save valuable project time and staff resources. End customers receive reliable air quality measurement data based on the SEN54, and can benefit from improved air quality with increased health and comfort.

"Thanks to Sensirion's advanced expertise in developing innovative sensor technologies, the SEN54 strongly benefits from our longstanding experience in environmental sensing. The environmental sensor node as an all-in-one solution drives down time to market for our customers since co-integration of separate sensor components is no longer required," says Antonio Rubino, Environmental Sensor Node Product Manager at Sensirion.

The SEN54 environmental node is the first product of the SEN5x series and will be available through our distribution network in February 2022. In Q2/22 the upcoming SEN50 and SEN55 versions will be released onto the market. SEN55 will offer measurements of particulate matter, VOCs, nitrogen oxide compounds (NOx), humidity and temperature. SEN50 will exclusively focus on the measurement of particulate matter. All the SEN5x sensors will share the same form factor.

Visit Sensirion at the 2022 AHR Expo in Las Vegas, USA from January 31 to February 2, 2022 to learn more about the new SEN5x environmental sensor node and talk to Sensirion's sensor experts in person.

Find more information about Sensirion's SEN54 environmental sensor node here.

About Sensirion - Experts for Environmental and Flow Sensor Solutions

Headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, Sensirion AG is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems. Its product range includes gas and liquid flow sensors, differential pressure sensors and environmental sensors for the measurement of humidity and temperature, volatile organic compounds (VOC's), nitrogen oxides (NOx), formaldehyde, carbon dioxide (CO2) and particulate matter (PM). An international network with sales offices in the USA, Europe, China, Taiwan, Japan and Korea supplies international customers with standard and custom sensor system solutions for a wide range of applications. Sensirion sensors are commonly used in the medical, industrial and automotive sectors, and in analytical instruments, consumer goods and HVAC products.

One of the hallmark features of Sensirion products is the use of its patented CMOSens(R) Technology, which allows for intelligent system integration of the sensor element, logic, calibration data and digital interface on a single chip. Sensirion's credentials as a reliable supplier are evident from its loyal customer base, reputation for quality (ISO/TS 16949) and excellent customer pedigree.