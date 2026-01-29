EQS-News: Medical Marijuana, Inc. and AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. Enter Into Strategic Alliance to Research and Develop Applications and Uses of Patent for Water Soluble Cannabinoids

EQS-News: Medical Marijuana, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

SAN DIEGO, CA - January 29, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company") today announced a strategic alliance with AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM) intended to research and develop applications and uses for AXIM's patent for water soluble cannabinoids.

At the center of the transactions entered into between AXIM and the Company is AXIM's U.S. Patent No. 11,542,226 B2, Polyfunctional Cannabinoids (the "Patent"). AXIM assigned to MJNA a fifty percent (50%) right, title, and economic interest in the Patent and all associated intellectual property. The assignment includes rights to:

Existing and future U.S. and foreign patents and applications

Licensing, enforcement, and monetization proceeds

Claims for past infringement and accrued royalties

Concurrently, with the Patent assignment, AXIM and MJNA entered into a Consulting Agreement, whereby AXIM will provide the Company with research and development services focused on researching and developing applications and uses for the Patent technology.

In conjunction with the Patent Assignment and related Consulting Agreement, Dr. Timothy R. Scott, Chairman of the Board and director since 2015, returned as president of MJNA, replacing interim president, Robert A. Wells Jr. Mr. Wells continues to act as CFO of MJNA.

Dr. Scott stated; "We have tremendous confidence in the AXIM team's ability to provide R&D support for the development of commercialized uses of the Patent technology. The potential for developing enhanced administration of water soluble CBD and other cannabinoids for certain ailments and conditions is a major development for MJNA. In addition, MJNA already has significant knowledge and exposure to the cannabinoid market and enjoys relationships in that arena. We think that this alliance is a great fit, with tremendous opportunity for both MJNA and AXIM."

Catalina Valenica, AXIM President, in commenting on the transactions stated: "This alliance with MJNA presents both companies with the ability to accelerate uses of the Patent technology. The water solubility of CBD and other cannabinoids is a significant development for the improved administration and increased potency of cannabinoids. We believe that the Patent could result in the development of a drug or treatment, most likely in the form of sublingual administration, able to treat a variety of conditions including anxiety or seizures. We are very excited about this new partnership and the potential it can unlock for our respective companies."

MORE ABOUT THE PATENT AND TRANSACTION DETAILS

The Patent addresses a fundamental limitation of traditional cannabinoids: the inability to dissolve in water, which significantly impairs absorption by the body. Key technological advantages include:

Patented Molecular Engineering: The Patent has secured protection for novel molecules that link cannabinoids to complementary compounds, substantially improving their delivery mechanisms and therapeutic effectiveness.

Dramatically Increased Solubility & Bioavailability: The engineered polyfunctional cannabinoids are more than 300 times more water-soluble than natural cannabinoids, enabling significantly improved absorption and therapeutic delivery.

Enhanced Efficacy with Reduced Toxicity: These polyfunctional constructs are engineered to produce more potent responses and efficacy than individual cannabinoid molecules, potentially allowing for lower therapeutic doses thereby avoiding the toxic side effects associated with higher concentrations.

Expanded Treatment Applications: The technology offers treatment potential for conditions where traditional lipophilic (oil-based) cannabinoids have demonstrated limited bioavailability, including development of sublingual applications for anxiety and other indications.

The Consulting Agreement has an initial, non-cancellable, term of one year expiring in January 2027 and thereafter continues on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party upon written 90-day notice. The monthly services fee paid by the Company to AXIM under the Consulting Agreement is $62,500 per month.

MJNA paid $600,000 as consideration for the assignment of the 50% interest in the Patent. The consideration was paid through the issuance to AXIM of a $600,000 secured promissory note (the "Note"). The Note accrues interest at the rate of 4.75% until maturity on January 15, 2038, and may be prepaid by the Company at any time, in whole or in part, without penalty.

ABOUT MEDICAL MARIJUANA, INC.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMarkets: MJNA) manufactures and distributes natural health, beauty and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products via e-commerce, direct sales, retail and wholesale distribution channels throughout the world.

HempMeds®

MJNA Subsidiary, HempMeds®, distributes CBD products directly in the US and through wholly owned subsidiaries internationally (primarily in Mexico and Brazil). Distribution is accomplished via its online presence and its sales staff.

Kannaway®

Kannaway® is MJNA’s direct selling division which started in 2014 and was the first Cannabis based direct selling company. Kannaway sells the Company’s Natural Health and CBD products worldwide, including, but not limited to the US, Europe, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding intellectual property value, anticipated research and development activities, and potential benefits of the consulting and patent arrangements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

