EQS-News: MediClin AG: Encouraging development of Group sales in the first quarter of 2023

Offenburg, May 4, 2022

Encouraging development of Group sales in the first quarter of 2023

In the first three months of 2023, MEDICLIN generated Group sales of EUR 176.7 mill. Sales in the first quarter of 2022 in the amount of EUR 174.2 mill. had still included EUR 7.7 mill. in benefits under the Corona protective shield. These benefits are no longer paid since the end of the previous year. In operating terms, therefore, sales improved by EUR 9.8 mill. or 5.9 % in the first quarter of the current financial year. The Group-EBIT improved by EUR 1.0 mill. to EUR 1.7 mill. despite the higher burdens.

On the costs side, the cost of raw materials and consumables used was EUR 36.4 mill., corresponding to an increase of EUR 2.6 mill. or 7.6 % compared to the prior-year value. These cost increases were caused by higher energy costs and higher expenses for external medical staff. Staff costs climbed by EUR 4.5 mill. or 4.0 %, respectively.

Gross capital expenditure amounted to EUR 8.1 mill. in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 3.8 mill.). Cash and cash equivalents as of 31 March 2023 amounted to EUR 89.8 mill. (31.12.2022: EUR 88.0 mill.).

MEDICLIN intends to build on its strengths

MEDICLINs strong points are rehabilitation and interdisciplinary cooperation between acute care and rehabilitation. With regard to the rehabilitation or post-acute sector, however, the Company expects rising demand for preventive care and more extensive therapeutic post-acute care. MEDICLIN intends to actively contribute to shaping this trend with outpatient and digital solutions.

Mercurius Health acquires Robert Janker Klinik in Bonn

The Robert Janker Klinik is specialised in radiotherapy, interventional radiology and palliative care. MEDICLIN has found the right partner in Mercurius Health for the further development of the clinic, which specialises in minimally invasive diagnostics and cutting-edge oncology therapies. The Medical Care Center Bonn, which belongs to the clinic, will also be transferred. The transaction was signed on January 11, 2023, and has been completed following regulatory approvals at the current time.

Outlook

The Management Board assumes that, driven by rising demand for medical, therapeutic and nursing care services, sales and earnings will increase in 2023 subject to material adverse changes in the economic or regulatory environment.

The interim report as of 31 March 2023 is available from today under www.mediclin.de in German and English.

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 33 clinics, six care facilities and eleven medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN a company of the Asklepios Group