EQS-News: MediClin AG: Group sales and Group operating result above previous year stable capacity utilization, energy costs weigh on result

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

MediClin AG: Group sales and Group operating result above previous year stable capacity utilization, energy costs weigh on result



02.11.2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST

Offenburg, November 2, 2022

Group sales and Group operating result above previous year stable capacity utilization, energy costs weigh on result

In the first nine months of 2022, MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) achieved Group sales and a Group operating result above the respective comparative values of the prior-year period.

In the first nine months of 2022 Group sales of EUR 526.3 mill. were generated, which is EUR 28.2 mill. or 5.7 % more than in the first nine months of 2021. The Group operating result improved by EUR 8.7 mill. from EUR 1.4 mill. to EUR 10.1 mill. compared to the comparable prior-year period. The result was burdened by an increase in raw materials and consumables used by EUR 10.2 mill. or 11.5 %, referring in particular to higher energy costs which rose by EUR 7.1 mill. Staff costs increased by EUR 5.3 mill. or 1.7 %.

Sales increased in the segments and in the nursing care business area

In the post-acute segment sales rose by EUR 23.6 mill. or 7.9 %. The segment result improved, amounting to EUR 14.3 mill. compared to EUR 3.6 mill. in the prior-year period. The acute segment shows an increase in segment sales of EUR 3.4 mill. or 1.9 %. The segment result amounted to EUR 6.9 mill. (9M 2021: EUR 2.2 mill.). Sales of the nursing care business area improved by EUR 1.0 mill. up to EUR 13.9 mill. compared to the prior-year period.

High energy costs continue to weigh on the result

The high energy costs and rising general material costs continue to have a negative impact on earnings. "We use a variety of ways to save energy, but always under the prerequisite that the quality and hygiene requirements as well as the medical, therapeutic and nursing services are not impaired," said Dr. York Dhein, Member of the Management Board of MEDICLIN.

"As far as the delivery or allocation of gas is concerned, MEDICLIN belongs to the system-relevant industries whose supply is currently secured," adds the CEO, Dr. Joachim Raming.

Early renewal of leases for 20 clinic properties secures the future of MEDICLIN

On October 26, 2022, the leases for 20 clinics whose leases would have expired in 2027 were renewed. In this way, MEDICLIN ensures the operation of its clinics at the respective location. The conditions of the new lease agreements apply from January 1, 2023 and will lead to a liquidity relief of around EUR 11.0 mill. p.a., explains Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, the new contract terms.

Outlook no change in guidance for financial year 2022

The development of capacity utilization so far in the 2022 financial year including October suggests stable use of medical and therapeutic services, but there is currently no noticeable increase in the use of services. However, the Management Board assumes that Group sales in the amount of the forecast corridor can be achieved. Group operating profit is expected to come out at the lower end of guidance.

The interim report as of September 30, 2022, is now available in German and English at www.mediclin.de.

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 35 clinics, seven care facilities and eleven medical care centers. The Group has around 8,350 beds/care places and employs around 10,200 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN a company of the Asklepios Group.