EQS-News: MediClin AG: Higher demand for medical, therapeutic and nursing services led to an increase in sales and earnings in the Group

Offenburg, 31 July 2023

Higher demand for medical, therapeutic and nursing services led to an increase in sales and earnings in the Group

In the first six months of the current financial year, the number of inpatients treated increased by 3.4% to 53,424 patients and the occupancy rate by 5.5 percentage points to 83.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the first half of 2023, Group sales amounted to EUR 364.8 mill., which is EUR 9.5 mill. or 2.7% more than in the first half of 2022. Group operating result of EUR 11.3 mill. was achieved that was EUR 4.7 mill. above the comparative figure for the previous year.

Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, added to his explanations of the business development as follows: "If we adjust the consolidated sales of the benefits of the protective shield received in the same period of the previous year and for a divestment, consolidated sales increased by EUR 24.8 mill. or 7.5%. Group EBIT was mainly impacted by the significant increase in material and personnel expenses totalling 6.4%."

Hospital reform: The federal government and the states have issued a white paper

On 10 July 2023, the federal government and the states adopted a white paper on the hospital reform. The reform primarily affects the acute sector. It remains to be seen what the exact specification will look like. What is clear, however, is that it will definitely affect the entire supply chain," said Dr. Joachim Ramming, CEO of MEDICLIN and referred to the strengths of MEDICLIN and their further development.

MEDICLIN intends to build on its strengths

MEDICLINs strong points are post-acute care and interdisciplinary cooperation between acute and post-acute care. Given the changing overall conditions, the Company expects rising demand for preventive care and more extensive therapeutic post-acute care in the rehabilitation sector. MEDICLIN intends to actively contribute to shaping this trend with innovative outpatient and digital solutions. The Group also sees demand for customised inpatient rehabilitation services in the hospital where the acute treatment was performed. Offering these two services under one roof allows for seamless processes and a positive outcome of the treatment.

New Long-COVID-Initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health

We welcome the Long-COVID initiative of the Federal Ministry of Health presented by Karl Lauterbach on July 12, 2023. It is good and right to publish well-founded information about symptoms and treatment options. It is absolutely essential to provide sufficient research funds so that drugs and therapies can be developed to treat the diseases caused by the COVID infection," said Dr. York Dhein, COO of MEDICLIN, and added: "Several of our clinics now treat Post- and Long-COVID patients successfully and with scientific support."

Outlook no change in guidance for fiscal year 2023

The previous forecast based on business development in 2023 continues to apply, even if the Management Board currently assumes that costs will rise in the Group with the given sales growth.

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN a company of the Asklepios Group