EQS-News: MediClin AG: Thomas Piefke becomes a member of MEDICLIN's Management Board and will be responsible for the post-acute segment in the future

MediClin AG / Key word(s): Personnel

MediClin AG: Thomas Piefke becomes a member of MEDICLIN's Management Board and will be responsible for the post-acute segment in the future



21.09.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Offenburg, 21 September 2023

Thomas Piefke becomes a member of MEDICLIN's Management Board and will be responsible for the post-acute segment in the future

In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (MEDICLIN) appointed Thomas Piefke as a member of MEDICLIN's Management Board. Effective October 1, 2023, Thomas Piefke will succeed Dr. York Dhein, who will resign from his position as a member of the company's Management Board by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board on September 30, 2023, to pursue new professional challenges.

"Dr. Dhein has led our company operationally out of the Corona crisis and launched fields of activity such as teletherapy as well as new and innovative outpatient offerings. We thank him for his commitment and the work he has done and wish him all the best for his professional and private future. At the same time, we are pleased to have gained an expert with many years of industry experience in Thomas Piefke," said Dr. Jan Liersch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MEDICLIN.

Thomas Piefke has been active in leading positions in the healthcare sector for about 27 years. A graduate in health economics, he worked for many years as a regional manager for rehabilitation and managing director of a major German clinic providers across Germany before joining the Asklepios Group as managing director in 2017. He currently heads the Asklepios Nordseeklinik Westerland/Sylt, a large rehabilitation clinic and an acute clinic work closely together under one roof.

"I am very much looking forward to bring in my experience to MEDICLIN in the future," said Thomas Piefke and added: "Medical care at a high level and a good interaction between acute hospital and rehabilitation clinic are essential success factors for me. This interaction, and thus especially the special offer of rehabilitation, require new innovative approaches, because only in this way the entire recovery process of our patients can be improved."

In its clinics, MEDICLIN offers qualified medical services in acute medicine (acute segment), rehabilitation (post-acute segment) and, at some locations, inpatient care services. This setup enables MEDICLIN to pursue a business model that allows for interdisciplinary care of patients. In addition, outpatient and inpatient acute medical and rehabilitative services are networked, which increases efficiency in healthcare provision while ensuring a high standard of quality along the entire treatment chain.

About MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN: 659 510)

MEDICLIN includes 32 clinics, six care facilities and ten medical care centers. The Group has around 8,300 beds/care places and employs around 10,000 people. In a strong network, MEDICLIN offers the patient integrative care from the first visit to the doctor through the operation and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Doctors, therapists and nurses work together in a carefully coordinated manner. MEDICLIN designs the care and support of people in need of care according to their individual needs and personal needs.

MEDICLIN a company of the Asklepios Group