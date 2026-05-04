EQS-News: MEDICLIN increases group operating result in the first quarter

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

MEDICLIN increases group operating result in the first quarter



04.05.2026 / 13:08 CET/CEST

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Q1 Report

MEDICLIN increases group operating result in the first quarter

A total of 27,005 patients treated in the first quarter of 2026 (previous year: 25,952)

MEDICLIN has made an adjustment to the presentation of the income statement and the balance sheet

Group operating result rises to EUR 9.3 million (previous year: EUR 5.2 million) Offenburg, 4 May 2026 – MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) achieved consolidated group revenue of EUR 186.9 million in the first three months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 176.9 million), representing an increase of EUR 10.0 million or 5.7%. Consolidated group operating result improved by EUR 4.1 million to EUR 9.3 million (previous year: EUR 5.2 million).



“We can look back on a solid first quarter of 2026. This gives us confidence for the rest of the year,” said Tino Fritz, CFO of MEDICLIN, adding, “A stable occupancy rate and successful cost management are contributing to our financial success. We aim to achieve the same in the remaining three quarters of the year.”



Reclassification



To enhance transparency and comparability, a reclassification has been made in the income statement for 2026 and 2025. As a result, reported revenue has decreased, whilst other operating income has increased. Staff costs and purchased services are lower and are thus offset by higher other operating expenses. The reclassification has no impact on profit or loss.



Development in the segments



In the Post-acute segment, revenue of EUR 126.8 million was EUR 7.6 million, or 6.4%, higher than the previous year’s figure (previous year: EUR 119.1 million). The cost of materials ratio fell slightly to 19.6% (previous year: 21.9%). Absolute cost of materials was also 5.0% below the previous year’s figure at EUR 24.8 million (previous year: EUR 26.1 million). Staff costs increased by EUR 4.5 million, or 6.7%, compared with the same quarter of the previous year to EUR 72.2 million (previous year: EUR 67.7 million). The staff cost ratio rose slightly to 57.0% ( ; previous year: 56.9%). The operating result of the Post-Acute segment rose by EUR 4.8 million to EUR 9.7 million (previous year: EUR 4.9 million).



Revenue for the Acute segment reached EUR 53.8 million (previous year: EUR 51.7 million). At EUR 16.1 million, cost of materials was EUR 0.5 million, or 3.2%, higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (previous year: EUR 15.6 million). The cost of materials ratio fell slightly to 30.0% (previous year: 30.3%). Staff costs amounted to EUR 34.9 million, an increase of 7.5% compared with the same quarter last year (previous year: EUR 32.5 million). The personnel expense ratio stood at 64.8%, compared with 62.9% in the same period of the previous year. Segment operating result fell by EUR 1.9 million to EUR -1.9 million due to the rise in expenses (previous year: EUR 0.0 million).



Revenue in the Care segment rose to EUR 6.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 (previous year: EUR 6.1 million). The segment operating result of EUR 0.2 million was EUR 0.3 million higher than in the same period of the previous year (previous year: EUR -0.1 million).



In the Service segment, services are reported under other income. These amounted to EUR 35.3 million, compared with EUR 35.1 million in the previous year. The Service segment achieved an operating result of EUR 1.3 million, compared with EUR 0.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year, representing an increase of EUR 0.9 million.



Outlook



The aforementioned adjustment to the presentation of the income statement does not result in any adjustment to the full-year forecasts. As the adjustment has no impact on profit or loss, the full-year forecast for operating result remains unaffected. Nor is an adjustment to the full-year forecast for consolidated group revenue necessary, as the relative growth rate remains unchanged due to the adjustment of the comparative year. At 5.7%, revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026 is within the forecast of 3.5% to 6.5% published in the 2025 Annual Report. The Management board is confident that the Group will achieve the revenue forecast for the 2026 financial year as well as the existing forecast for Group EBIT of between EUR 57.0 million and EUR 72.0 million.



The interim report as at 31 March 2026 is available from today at www.mediclin.de in German and English.



CONTACT

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Ender Gülcan | T. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

MEDICLIN AG | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 Offenburg

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, specialising in rehabilitation. MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six care homes and ten medical care centres across Germany. MEDICLIN employs around 9,900 staff and treats approximately 213,000 patients annually. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care from the initial doctor’s appointment through surgery and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support provided to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group. Aktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, specialising in rehabilitation. MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six care homes and ten medical care centres across Germany. MEDICLIN employs around 9,900 staff and treats approximately 213,000 patients annually. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care from the initial doctor’s appointment through surgery and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support provided to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.mediclin.de PRESS RELEASEHead of Investor Relations and Sustainability| T. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.deMEDICLIN AG | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 Offenburg

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