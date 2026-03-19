EQS-News: MEDICLIN invites you to the 2026 virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2025

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN invites you to the 2026 virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2025



19.03.2026 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press conference

MEDICLIN invites you to the 2026 virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2025



Offenburg, 19 March 2026 – MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) invites you to its 2026 virtual press conference on the financial statements fort the year 2025. The event will take place on

Friday, 27 March 2026 at 11.00 am (CET).



The Management Board of MEDICLIN will report on the 2025 financial year, current developments at MEDICLIN and the outlook for 2026 in a webcast.



Following the presentation by the Management Board, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be held in German.



To participate in the press conference, please register at the following link (German only):



MEDICLIN virtual press conference on the financial statements for the year 2023



You will then receive the link to the webcast and the dial-in details for the telephone conference. Please note that whilst the webcast provides an audio feed via your internet browser, you will need to dial in by telephone to actively participate and ask questions.



Please dial in 10 minutes before the start of the event.



The replay of the webcast (without the Q&A session) will be available on the MEDICLIN website soon after the press conference.



We look forward to your participation.



CONTACT

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Ender Gülcan | T. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

MEDICLIN AG | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 Offenburg



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, with a clear focus on medical rehabilitation. MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six long-term care facilities, and ten medical care centers across Germany. MEDICLIN employs approximately 9,900 people. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care ranging from the initial doctor’s visit through surgery and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient follow-up care. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support provided to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group.

PRESS RELEASEOffenburg, 19 March 2026 – MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) invites you to its 2026 virtual press conference on the financial statements fort the year 2025. The event will take place onThe Management Board of MEDICLIN will report on the 2025 financial year, current developments at MEDICLIN and the outlook for 2026 in a webcast.Following the presentation by the Management Board, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. The presentation will be held in German.To participate in the press conference, please register at the following link (German only):You will then receive the link to the webcast and the dial-in details for the telephone conference. Please note that whilst the webcast provides an audio feed via your internet browser, you will need to dial in by telephone to actively participate and ask questions.Please dial in 10 minutes before the start of the event.The replay of the webcast (without the Q&A session) will be available on the MEDICLIN website soon after the press conference.We look forward to your participation.Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability| T. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.deMEDICLIN AG | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 OffenburgAktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, with a clear focus on medical rehabilitation. MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six long-term care facilities, and ten medical care centers across Germany. MEDICLIN employs approximately 9,900 people. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care ranging from the initial doctor’s visit through surgery and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient follow-up care. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support provided to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.mediclin.de

19.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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