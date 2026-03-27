EQS-News: MEDICLIN lays a solid foundation for further growth with its 2025 financial results

EQS-News: MediClin AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous

MEDICLIN lays a solid foundation for further growth with its 2025 financial results



27.03.2026 / 09:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Financial Year 2025

MEDICLIN lays a solid foundation for further growth with its 2025 financial results

The core rehabilitation business underpins stable operational performance

108,524 inpatients treated, an increase of 1% (previous year: 107,495)

Consolidated group revenue rises by 4.8%, EBIT grows by 3.5%



Thomas Piefke, COO of MEDICLIN AG: “Behind the figures are our dedicated teams, who provide excellent patient care every day. The stable occupancy rates at our facilities underscore this.” The positive development of the core post-acute segment, in which the Group was able to significantly increase earnings, is particularly encouraging. Thomas Piefke: “In 2026, we will continue our optimisation measures and further drive forward process digitalisation. In this way, we are improving patient care in the long term whilst simultaneously increasing cost-effectiveness.”



Developments in the segments

In the Post-Acute segment, revenue rose by 9.6% to EUR 532.0 million (previous year: EUR 485.4 million). The segment’s operating result improved by 18.0% to EUR 61.7 million (previous year: EUR 52.2 million). Adjusted for all one-off effects, segment revenue rose by EUR 41.7 million or 8.7%, and segment profit by EUR 11.1 million or 21.8%.



In the Acute Care segment, revenue fell by 5.0% to EUR 223.0 million (previous year: EUR 234.9 million). The primary factor behind this development was the sale of the former MEDICLIN Heart Centre Coswig. Adjusted for one-off effects, revenue declined slightly by 0.7%. The segment’s operating loss stood at EUR 4.9 million (previous year: EUR -0.6 million). This was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortisation in connection with an impairment test, amounting to EUR 7.3 million. Taking all non-recurring items into account, the segment’s operating result rose by EUR 3.0 million to EUR 1.7 million.



The Care segment recorded a moderate increase in revenue to EUR 24.7 million, compared with EUR 23.4 million in the previous year. The financial year closed with a negative operating result of EUR 0.6 million in this segment, whereas in the previous year a positive operating result of EUR 0.7 million had been achieved. The main drivers of this development were increased staff costs and a slight decline in capacity utilisation from 90.8% to 89.4%.



In the Service segment, revenue rose by EUR 2.1 million to EUR 96.7 million. The operating result amounted to a loss of EUR 0.8 million, which was EUR 2.5 million lower than the previous year (previous year: EUR 1.7 million).



Outlook for 2026

Thanks to solid operational capacity utilisation, the Management Board is optimistic about the current financial year. It anticipates revenue growth of between 3.5% and 6.5% for 2026 and a group operating result (EBIT) of between EUR 57.0 million and EUR 72.0 million.



Further details on business development can be found in the 2025 Annual Report. It is available for download on the website under Investor Relations. In 2024, the MEDICLIN Group switched to publishing its Annual Report exclusively in digital form. This measure serves to conserve resources and reflects the Group’s commitment to environmental protection.

CONTACT

Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability

Ender Gülcan | T. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.de

MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 Offenburg



MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, with a clear focus on medical rehabilitation. MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six nursing care facilities and ten medical care centres across Germany. MEDICLIN employs around 9,900 staff. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care ranging from the initial doctor’s appointment through surgery and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support provided to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group. Offenburg, 27 March 2026 – MEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft (Ticker: MED; WKN 659 510) has published its annual report for 2025. The Group increased its revenue by 4.8% to EUR 784.5 million (previous year: EUR 748.8 million). Group operating result (EBIT) improved by 3.5% to EUR 55.4 million (previous year: EUR 53.5 million). CFO Tino Fritz: “We are delighted to have met our forecast. The business performance confirms that our strategic measures are taking effect. When the Group operating result is adjusted for one-off effects, our operational performance becomes particularly clear.” He adds: “In 2026, we will stick to our strategy. We are focusing on rehabilitation and further expanding our contribution to sustainable care.”Thomas Piefke, COO of MEDICLIN AG: “Behind the figures are our dedicated teams, who provide excellent patient care every day. The stable occupancy rates at our facilities underscore this.” The positive development of the core post-acute segment, in which the Group was able to significantly increase earnings, is particularly encouraging. Thomas Piefke: “In 2026, we will continue our optimisation measures and further drive forward process digitalisation. In this way, we are improving patient care in the long term whilst simultaneously increasing cost-effectiveness.”In the Post-Acute segment, revenue rose by 9.6% to EUR 532.0 million (previous year: EUR 485.4 million). The segment’s operating result improved by 18.0% to EUR 61.7 million (previous year: EUR 52.2 million). Adjusted for all one-off effects, segment revenue rose by EUR 41.7 million or 8.7%, and segment profit by EUR 11.1 million or 21.8%.In the Acute Care segment, revenue fell by 5.0% to EUR 223.0 million (previous year: EUR 234.9 million). The primary factor behind this development was the sale of the former MEDICLIN Heart Centre Coswig. Adjusted for one-off effects, revenue declined slightly by 0.7%. The segment’s operating loss stood at EUR 4.9 million (previous year: EUR -0.6 million). This was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortisation in connection with an impairment test, amounting to EUR 7.3 million. Taking all non-recurring items into account, the segment’s operating result rose by EUR 3.0 million to EUR 1.7 million.The Care segment recorded a moderate increase in revenue to EUR 24.7 million, compared with EUR 23.4 million in the previous year. The financial year closed with a negative operating result of EUR 0.6 million in this segment, whereas in the previous year a positive operating result of EUR 0.7 million had been achieved. The main drivers of this development were increased staff costs and a slight decline in capacity utilisation from 90.8% to 89.4%.In the Service segment, revenue rose by EUR 2.1 million to EUR 96.7 million. The operating result amounted to a loss of EUR 0.8 million, which was EUR 2.5 million lower than the previous year (previous year: EUR 1.7 million).Thanks to solid operational capacity utilisation, the Management Board is optimistic about the current financial year. It anticipates revenue growth of between 3.5% and 6.5% for 2026 and a group operating result (EBIT) of between EUR 57.0 million and EUR 72.0 million.Further details on business development can be found in the 2025 Annual Report. It is available for download on the website under Investor Relations. In 2024, the MEDICLIN Group switched to publishing its Annual Report exclusively in digital form. This measure serves to conserve resources and reflects the Group’s commitment to environmental protection.Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability| T. +49 781488326 | ender.guelcan@mediclin.deMEDICLIN Aktiengesellschaft | Okenstraße 27 | 77625 OffenburgAktiengesellschaft is one of Germany’s leading healthcare providers, with a clear focus on medical rehabilitation. MEDICLIN operates 31 clinics, six nursing care facilities and ten medical care centres across Germany. MEDICLIN employs around 9,900 staff. Through a strong network, MEDICLIN offers integrated care ranging from the initial doctor’s appointment through surgery and subsequent rehabilitation to outpatient aftercare. Medical and therapeutic staff, as well as nursing staff, work together in close coordination. MEDICLIN tailors the care and support provided to people in need of care to their individual needs and personal requirements. MEDICLIN is a company of the ASKLEPIOS Group. www.mediclin.de

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