EQS-News: Medios Acquires a 74% Majority Stake in Caelo and Strengthens Its German and European Business in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Excipients

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Medios Acquires a 74% Majority Stake in Caelo and Strengthens Its German and European Business in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Excipients



11.08.2026 / 15:57 CET/CEST

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Medios Acquires a 74% Majority Stake in Caelo and Strengthens Its German and European Business in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Excipients

Combining complementary strengths

A broader range of products for pharmacies from a single source

A common foundation for reliable supply and growth in Germany and Europe

Berlin, August 11, 2026 – Medios AG (“Medios”) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) today signed an agreement to acquire a 74% stake in Caesar & Loretz GmbH (Caelo), the completion of which is subject to antitrust approval. Caelo, headquartered in Hilden, is a leading supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, and raw materials for pharmacies, hospitals, and industrial customers, and employs approximately 240 people at its GMP-certified sites in Hilden and Bonn. For the current fiscal year, the company expects revenue of approximately €40 million.

For pharmacies, the acquisition would create tangible added value: In the future, Medios will be able to support them even more comprehensively from a single source – from approved medications to sterile compounding to the active ingredients and raw materials for their own formulations. The offerings of both companies complement each other without overlapping: Caelo brings a long-established brand with a rich tradition in the pharmacy market, GMP-certified facilities, and long-standing, trust-based customer relationships; Medios contributes its distribution network and international reach. Both are united by high standards of quality and reliability – the foundation for a secure supply to patients.

Caelo will become the German anchor of a European network for active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients: Under the new Medios Holding Compounding Essentials GmbH – led by Constantijn van Rietschoten, who serves on the Executive Board of Medios AG and is responsible for international business – Medios will in the future consolidate its European activities in this area, together with its subsidiaries in Belgium (Magis Pharma) and Spain (Metapharmaceutical). Since active pharmaceutical ingredients – unlike finished pharmaceutical products – can be traded across borders under the common European GMP standard, this offering can be gradually expanded to include additional product groups and extended to other European markets. Caelo is to continue to operate as an independent company under its own brand and to be led by Asiye Dogan; Ulrich von der Linde will step down from the management upon closing of the transaction. The Hilden and Bonn locations will remain the operational base. The acquisition has no material impact on the 2026 Group forecast, which was revised on July 28, 2026.

Thomas Meier, CEO of Medios AG: “With Caelo, we are gaining a partner that has stood for quality, reliability, and close ties to pharmacies for decades – values that are also top priorities for Medios. Together, we can provide even better support to pharmacies and, in turn, to patient care.”

Ulrich von der Linde, Managing Director of Caelo: “By joining the Medios Group, Caelo gains excellent prospects: a strong network, new distribution channels and new growth opportunities. With this move, we secure the future for Caelo and its teams in Hilden and Bonn."

Medios will provide further details as part of its half-yearly report on August 12, 2026, as well as at the Capital Markets Day on September 29, 2026.



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About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group

Contact

Katrin Neuffer

Director of Investor Relations & Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.group