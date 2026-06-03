EQS-News: Medios AG: Contract of Executive Board Member Constantijn van Rietschoten extended ahead of schedule

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Medios AG: Contract of Executive Board Member Constantijn van Rietschoten extended ahead of schedule



03.06.2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST

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Press Release

Medios AG: Contract of Executive Board Member Constantijn van Rietschoten extended ahead of schedule

Berlin, 3 June 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Medios AG ("Medios") has decided to extend the existing Executive Board contract of Constantijn van Rietschoten (Chief Business Officer International, CBO International) ahead of schedule by a further three years until 30 April 2030. Constantijn van Rietschoten has been a member of the Executive Board of Medios AG since 1 May 2024, and he was appointed for a three-year term until 30 April 2027. He is responsible for the divisions International Markets and its further development as well as Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Business Development.

Dr. Yann Samson, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Medios AG: "Since joining the Executive Board in May 2024, Constantijn van Rietschoten has driven Medios' international positioning with great dedication and entrepreneurial vision. The early extension of his contract reflects our trust in his leadership and reflects our commitment to our international growth strategy. We are very pleased to have him on board for the long term and are convinced that, together with the entire Executive Board team, he will continue to play a key role in shaping Medios' successful development in the years to come."

Constantijn van Rietschoten, Executive Board Member of Medios AG: "I am very grateful for the trust placed in me and for the opportunity to continue driving Medios' international expansion. The international markets offer enormous potential, and I am confident that together with our team and the Supervisory Board, we have set the right course for sustainable growth. I look forward to the years ahead with great enthusiasm."

Important events for the Medios Group in the 2026 financial year:

June 10 Annual General Meeting 2026 (in-person) August 12 Half-Year Financial Report 2026 September 21 to 23 Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 15th German Corporate Conference – Munich September 28/29 Medios Capital Markets Day November 10 Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2026

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About Medios AG

Medios is a leading provider of Specialty Pharma in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain, the Company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and intelligent services. Medios has focused on pioneering individualized medicine to make the most innovative therapies available to everyone together with pharmacies, specialist practices and pharmaceutical companies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group



Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.ag



Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing. Medios AG assumes no responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.