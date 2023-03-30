|
30.03.2023 07:54:08
EQS-News: Medios AG expects continued growth after record year in 2022 and plans further increase in profit margin
|
EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
Press release
Medios AG expects continued growth after record year in 2022 and plans further increase in profit margin
Berlin, March 30, 2023 Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, today published its 2022 Annual Report and confirmed the preliminary figures communicated on February 22, 2023. Accordingly, the Company again grew strongly in the 2022 financial year. Consolidated revenue increased by 18.7% to 1.61 billion in the period from January to December 2022 (previous year: 1.36 billion). EBITDA pre1 rose disproportionately by 42.8% to 54.9 million (previous year: 38.4 million); as a result, the EBITDA pre1 margin increased significantly to 3.4% (previous year: 2.8%). Earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled to 0.77 (previous year: 0.37).
The strong growth and significant improvement in the earnings margin in the 2022 financial year is due in particular to the acquisition of NewCo Pharma GmbH in January 2022 and to continued organic growth.
Revenue and earnings growth in both operating segments
The Patient-Specific Therapies segment generated revenue of 220.0 million in the 2022 financial year, up 253.5% on the previous year (62.2 million). The companies of the NewCo Pharma Group acquired in 2022 contributed 151.7 million to this revenue. Consequently, the segment's EBITDA pre1 increased by 198.5% to 23.7 million (previous year: 7.9 million), of which 15.2 million is attributable to the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group.
Matthias Gaertner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medios AG: "The 2022 financial year was another record year for us. Despite the external influencing factors that are difficult to calculate, we sustainably increased both revenue and EBITDA as well as the margin of the Medios Group. The very good operating cash flow made our balance sheet even more solid. We achieved this as a strong team, and I am very proud of that. We have a clear plan for the future. To this end, we presented our adjusted growth strategy in 2022, by means of which we intend not only to strengthen our core business in Germany, but also to expand into other European countries and enter the field of individualized medicine. We have already set the course for this.
We are confident for the current financial year and expect our growth course to continue. Among other things, we have created an important prerequisite for this with the opening of our new GMP laboratory in Berlin. In this way, we aim to further increase the number of individualized manufactures to more than 400,000 units and thus further significantly in the current financial year."
Positive outlook for the 2023 financial year
In the first quarter of 2023, Medios has already entered the production of parenteral nutrition for premature infants, thus again expanding the product range and diversifying the customer groups. Qualified employees have already been recruited for the planned internationalization of the Medios Group. This will support the Company's planned European expansion in the medium term.
For the 2023 financial year, Medios AG therefore expects consolidated revenue of 1.6 1.8 billion, which corresponds to an increase of up to 11.8% compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of 56 63 million a growth of up to 14.8% compared to the previous year.
As in the previous year, the special charges adjusted for the EBITDA pre1 forecast for 2023 include expenses for stock options and M&A activities as well as one-off performance-related payments.
In the medium term, Medios is targeting consolidated revenues of over 2 billion and an EBITDA pre1 margin in the mid-single-digit range.
Medios AG's Annual Report 2022 is available for download on the Investor Relations website.
-------------------
About Medios AG
Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.
Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Anna Höffken
Disclaimer
30.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1596219
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1596219 30.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medios AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Medios AGmehr Analysen
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medios AG
|20,30
|1,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag im Quartal: ATX leidet unter Gewinnmitnahmen -- DAX setzt Aufwärtstrend fort -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag trotz guter Vorgaben mit Verlusten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren nach einem Ausflug in die Verlustzone hingegen wieder Gewinne zu sehen. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenausklang in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost zeigten sich die Anleger auch am Freitag weiter gut gelaunt.