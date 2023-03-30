EQS-News: Medios AG expects continued growth after record year in 2022 and plans further increase in profit margin

30.03.2023 07:54:08

Press release

Medios AG expects continued growth after record year in 2022 and plans further increase in profit margin

  • Record year 2022 with double-digit percentage increase in revenue and disproportionate earnings growth
  • Significant expansion of sales network and manufacturing capacity
  • Presentation of adjusted growth strategy
  • Revenue growth of up to 11.8% with rising EBITDA pre1 margin planned for 2023

Berlin, March 30, 2023 Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, today published its 2022 Annual Report and confirmed the preliminary figures communicated on February 22, 2023. Accordingly, the Company again grew strongly in the 2022 financial year. Consolidated revenue increased by 18.7% to 1.61 billion in the period from January to December 2022 (previous year: 1.36 billion). EBITDA pre1 rose disproportionately by 42.8% to 54.9 million (previous year: 38.4 million); as a result, the EBITDA pre1 margin increased significantly to 3.4% (previous year: 2.8%). Earnings per share (EPS) more than doubled to 0.77 (previous year: 0.37).

The strong growth and significant improvement in the earnings margin in the 2022 financial year is due in particular to the acquisition of NewCo Pharma GmbH in January 2022 and to continued organic growth.

Revenue and earnings growth in both operating segments
The Pharmaceuticals Supply segment achieved a 7.4% increase in revenue to 1,390.3 million (previous year: 1,294.5 million) in the 2022 financial year. The segments EBITDA pre1 increased by 12.9% to 38.0 million (previous year: 33.7 million).

The Patient-Specific Therapies segment generated revenue of 220.0 million in the 2022 financial year, up 253.5% on the previous year (62.2 million). The companies of the NewCo Pharma Group acquired in 2022 contributed 151.7 million to this revenue. Consequently, the segment's EBITDA pre1 increased by 198.5% to 23.7 million (previous year: 7.9 million), of which 15.2 million is attributable to the acquisition of the NewCo Pharma Group.

Matthias Gaertner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medios AG: "The 2022 financial year was another record year for us. Despite the external influencing factors that are difficult to calculate, we sustainably increased both revenue and EBITDA as well as the margin of the Medios Group. The very good operating cash flow made our balance sheet even more solid. We achieved this as a strong team, and I am very proud of that. We have a clear plan for the future. To this end, we presented our adjusted growth strategy in 2022, by means of which we intend not only to strengthen our core business in Germany, but also to expand into other European countries and enter the field of individualized medicine. We have already set the course for this.

We are confident for the current financial year and expect our growth course to continue. Among other things, we have created an important prerequisite for this with the opening of our new GMP laboratory in Berlin. In this way, we aim to further increase the number of individualized manufactures to more than 400,000 units and thus further significantly in the current financial year."

Positive outlook for the 2023 financial year
As a result of the high demand for Specialty Pharma drugs, Medios expects continued dynamic growth in the 2023 financial year. The ongoing trend of market consolidation is also expected to make a positive contribution. According to Medios' assessment, this development will be further accelerated by regulatory requirements.

In the first quarter of 2023, Medios has already entered the production of parenteral nutrition for premature infants, thus again expanding the product range and diversifying the customer groups. Qualified employees have already been recruited for the planned internationalization of the Medios Group. This will support the Company's planned European expansion in the medium term.

For the 2023 financial year, Medios AG therefore expects consolidated revenue of 1.6 1.8 billion, which corresponds to an increase of up to 11.8% compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of 56 63 million a growth of up to 14.8% compared to the previous year.

As in the previous year, the special charges adjusted for the EBITDA pre1 forecast for 2023 include expenses for stock options and M&A activities as well as one-off performance-related payments.

In the medium term, Medios is targeting consolidated revenues of over 2 billion and an EBITDA pre1 margin in the mid-single-digit range.

 
Key figures (IFRS)		            
In million   2022   2021   in %
Revenue   1,610.8   1,357.4   18.7
 Pharmaceutical Supply   1,390.3   1,294.5   7.4
 Patient-Specific Therapies   220.0   62.2   253.5
 Services   0.5   0.6   -20.1
EBITDA pre1   54.9   38.4   42.8
 Pharmaceutical Supply   38.0   33.7   12.9
 Patient-Specific Therapies   23.7   7.9   198.5
 Services   -6.8   -3.2   114.8
Cashflow from operating activities   37.1   61.5   -39.7

Medios AG's Annual Report 2022 is available for download on the Investor Relations website.

1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options and expenses for M&A activities as well as from 2023 additionally for one-time performance-based payments for the acquisition of manufacturing volumes.

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

 

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
c.nickolaus@medios.ag
www.medios.ag

Anna Höffken
Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 609 186 34
anna.hoeffken@kirchhoff.de
www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.

 

 


