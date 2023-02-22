|
22.02.2023 11:06:01
EQS-News: Medios AG: Record revenue and earnings Guidance 2022 achieved; further growth expected in financial year 2023
|
EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Report
Press release
Medios AG: Record revenue and earnings Guidance 2022 achieved; further growth expected in financial year 2023
Preliminary figures 2022 and outlook for 2023
Berlin, February 22, 2023 Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, again grew strongly in the 2022 financial year. In the period from January to December 2022, consolidated revenue increased by approximately 18.7% to around 1.61 billion (previous year: 1.36 billion) due to inorganic and organic growth according to preliminary figures (IFRS) and is thus at the upper end of the forecast. EBITDA pre1 improved disproportionately by 42.8% to 54.9 million (previous year: 38.4 million). As a result, the EBITDA pre1 margin increased significantly to 3.4% (previous year: 2.8%).
Matthias Gaertner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medios AG: "The course of the 2022 financial year presented us a number of challenges with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, increased inflation, high energy costs and regulatory changes. I am therefore all the more pleased that we can present a very successful 2022 financial year together as a team despite the external influencing factors that are difficult to calculate.
With the integration of the NewCo Pharma Group, we have sustainably strengthened our unique position as a nationwide network of GMP laboratories in Germany and set the course for further growth and a sustainable increase in profitability.
As market leader, we have the experience and critical size to deal with the usual challenges in the growing Specialty Pharma market. As such, 2023 will continue to be a year of growth for us."
Positive outlook for the financial year 2023
In the 2023 financial year, Medios therefore expects consolidated revenue of 1.6 1.8 billion, corresponding to an increase of up to 11.8% year-on-year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of 56 63 million. The increase represents growth of up to 14.8% compared to the previous year. This results in a further increase in the EBITDA pre1 margin.
The special charges adjusted in the EBITDA pre1 forecast for 2023 include as in the previous year expenses for stock options and M&A activities as well as one-off performance-related payments for the acquisition of compounding volumes in 2023 and 2024 (in the expected amount of 5.7 million in each case), which are part of the cooperation agreement in connection with the bbw transaction concluded in January 2023.
Medios' growth strategy is based on three pillars: In addition to strengthening its core business in Germany, the company intends to expand drug manufacturing into other European countries. In addition, Medios plans to further diversify its business model by entering into the manufacture of personalized medicine. With this strategy, the goal is to increase revenue to over 2 billion in the medium term with an EBITDA pre1 margin in the mid-single digits.
1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options and expenses for M&A activities as well as from 2023 additionally for one-time performance-based payments for the acquisition of manufacturing volumes.
-------------------
About Medios AG
Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.
Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
c.nickolaus@medios.ag
Anna Höffken
Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 609 186 34
anna.hoeffken@kirchhoff.de
Disclaimer
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.
22.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.ag
|Internet:
|www.medios.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1565859
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1565859 22.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medios AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Medios AGmehr Analysen
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medios AG
|17,72
|-1,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten ab. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste eingrenzen und nahe der Nulllinie schließen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.