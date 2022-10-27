EQS-News: Medios AG significantly expands compounding capacity at Berlin site manufacturing permit granted for new laboratory

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Medios AG significantly expands compounding capacity at Berlin site manufacturing permit granted for new laboratory



27.10.2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST

Press release



Medios AG significantly expands compounding capacity at Berlin site manufacturing permit granted for new laboratory

Berlin, October 27, 2022 Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, yesterday received the manufacturing permit for the new GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) clean room laboratory in Berlin from the responsible authority (Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales; "LaGeSo"). A major milestone has thus been reached, helping to increase of the Medios Group's manufacturing capacity in the higher-margin Patient-Specific Therapies business segment to up to 600,000 preparations per year (2021: around 320,000 preparations (pro forma: Medios including NewCo Pharma)). For the new logistics center and the new laboratory site, Medios AG had rented a new building which covers a total area of approximately 4,500 square meters. The investments for the necessary refurbishment were primarily made in the 2021 financial year and amounted to around 11 million. The new laboratory will start mid-November with the production of preparations for partner pharmacies of the Medios Group.



Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "Our new GMP laboratory at the Berlin site is one of the most modern, safe and effective laboratories in Germany. This investment will lead to a significant increase in our capacity to produce patient-specific therapies. It will allow us to continue our strong growth in this segment while ensuring even better patient care. The use of state-of-the-art technology will enable us to work even more efficiently, make processes even safer, and increase profitability at the same time."



The move to the DGNB1-certified building also represents an important milestone regarding Medios AG's sustainability goals. For example, the company will be able to reduce its energy consumption in the future thanks to the high energy efficiency of the new building. At the same time, the location in the center of Berlin and the operation of the logistics center and GMP laboratory at the same site enable a significant optimization of logistics.

1 DGNB: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen (German Sustainable Building Council)



-------------------

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.



Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and is included in the SDAX selection index. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

