27.10.2022 10:20:18
EQS-News: Medios AG significantly expands compounding capacity at Berlin site manufacturing permit granted for new laboratory
Berlin, October 27, 2022 Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, yesterday received the manufacturing permit for the new GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) clean room laboratory in Berlin from the responsible authority (Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales; "LaGeSo"). A major milestone has thus been reached, helping to increase of the Medios Group's manufacturing capacity in the higher-margin Patient-Specific Therapies business segment to up to 600,000 preparations per year (2021: around 320,000 preparations (pro forma: Medios including NewCo Pharma)). For the new logistics center and the new laboratory site, Medios AG had rented a new building which covers a total area of approximately 4,500 square meters. The investments for the necessary refurbishment were primarily made in the 2021 financial year and amounted to around 11 million. The new laboratory will start mid-November with the production of preparations for partner pharmacies of the Medios Group.
