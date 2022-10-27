27.10.2022 10:20:18

EQS-News: Medios AG significantly expands compounding capacity at Berlin site manufacturing permit granted for new laboratory

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Medios AG significantly expands compounding capacity at Berlin site manufacturing permit granted for new laboratory

27.10.2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Medios AG significantly expands compounding capacity at Berlin site manufacturing permit granted for new laboratory

Berlin, October 27, 2022 Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, yesterday received the manufacturing permit for the new GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) clean room laboratory in Berlin from the responsible authority (Landesamt für Gesundheit und Soziales; "LaGeSo"). A major milestone has thus been reached, helping to increase of the Medios Group's manufacturing capacity in the higher-margin Patient-Specific Therapies business segment to up to 600,000 preparations per year (2021: around 320,000 preparations (pro forma: Medios including NewCo Pharma)). For the new logistics center and the new laboratory site, Medios AG had rented a new building which covers a total area of approximately 4,500 square meters. The investments for the necessary refurbishment were primarily made in the 2021 financial year and amounted to around 11 million. The new laboratory will start mid-November with the production of preparations for partner pharmacies of the Medios Group.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "Our new GMP laboratory at the Berlin site is one of the most modern, safe and effective laboratories in Germany. This investment will lead to a significant increase in our capacity to produce patient-specific therapies. It will allow us to continue our strong growth in this segment while ensuring even better patient care. The use of state-of-the-art technology will enable us to work even more efficiently, make processes even safer, and increase profitability at the same time."

The move to the DGNB1-certified building also represents an important milestone regarding Medios AG's sustainability goals. For example, the company will be able to reduce its energy consumption in the future thanks to the high energy efficiency of the new building. At the same time, the location in the center of Berlin and the operation of the logistics center and GMP laboratory at the same site enable a significant optimization of logistics.

1 DGNB: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Nachhaltiges Bauen (German Sustainable Building Council)

Important dates for Medios AG in the 2022 financial year:
November 11: Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2022
November 16: Warburg Conference Berlin
November 24: Medios Capital Markets Day Berlin
December 07: Berenberg European Conference 2022 Pennyhill Park, Surrey, Great Britain

-------------------

About Medios AG
Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company and is included in the SDAX selection index. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

Contact
Claudia Nickolaus
Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications
Medios AG
Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin
T +49 30 232 566 800
c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag

Anna Höffken
Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations
Kirchhoff Consult AG
Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg
T +49 40 609 186 34
anna.hoeffken@kirchhoff.de

www.kirchhoff.de
 

Disclaimer
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.


27.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1473139

 
End of News EQS News Service

1473139  27.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1473139&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medios AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Medios AGmehr Analysen

31.08.22 Medios Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.08.22 Medios Buy Warburg Research
15.08.22 Medios Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.08.22 Medios Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.08.22 Medios Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Medios AG 18,54 -0,11% Medios AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen