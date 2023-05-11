|
EQS-News: Medios AG: starts successfully into the 2023 financial year
Medios AG starts successfully into the 2023 financial year
Start of the 2023 financial year with new revenue record in the first quarter
Revenue and earnings growth in both operating segments
In the first quarter of 2023, the Pharmaceutical Supply segment achieved an increase in revenue of 8.5% or 28.9 million to 368.1 million (previous year: 339.2 million). Of this, 11.6 million was attributable to bbw. The segment's EBITDA pre1 increased by 21.2% to 10.1 million (previous year: 8.4 million). Of this, bbw accounted for EBITDA pre1 growth of 0.4 million.
The Patient-Specific Therapies segment generated revenue of 62.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 17.4% on the prior-year figure (53.6 million). The segment's EBITDA pre1 decreased by 4.9% to 6.6 million (previous year: 6.9 million). The main reason for the decline is the regulatory price reductions (auxiliary tax reductions) effective since September 2022 for some cytostatic compounds.
Matthias Gaertner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Medios AG: The start to the new financial year was very successful for Medios despite a persistently challenging environment. We are implementing our adjusted growth strategy as planned. In addition to strengthening our core business in Germany, we also want to expand into other European countries and enter the field of personalized medicine. To this end, we have already taken initial measures and strengthened our Management with an internationally experienced new colleague who will be taking on the role of Head of International Business Development at Medios. For the further course of the 2023 financial year, we expect a continuation of the positive development.
In the first quarter of 2023, Medios began offering highly specialized parenteral nutrition care for premature infants nationwide. Medios is thus preventing an impending supply bottleneck and strengthening its position as a reliable partner in the Specialty Pharma sector. As this involves inpatient care, Medios works as a manufacturing partner for hospital pharmacies and in this way diversifies its customer groups. Medios has received the necessary special approval from the relevant pharmaceutical authorities at two manufacturing sites, so that the highest level of supply security can be guaranteed.
With the help of the ESG software implemented in 2022, Medios has expanded the Group's database in the area of sustainability. Building on this foundation, the objectives of the ESG strategy are to be sharpened in the current financial year and concrete target values are to be defined, particularly in the areas of climate and environment.
Positive outlook for fiscal year 2023 confirmed
As a result of the high demand for Specialty Pharma drugs, Medios expects continued dynamic growth in the 2023 financial year. According to Medios, the further accelerating market consolidation will also make a positive contribution to this. According to Medios' assessment, this development is supported by regulatory requirements.
For the 2023 financial year, Medios AG therefore expects consolidated revenue of 1.6 1.8 billion, which corresponds to an increase of up to 11.8% compared to the previous year. EBITDA pre1 is expected to be in the range of 56 63 million a growth of up to 14.8% compared to the previous year.
As in the previous year, the special charges adjusted for the 2023 EBITDA pre1 forecast include expenses for stock options and M&A activities as well as one-off performance-related payments for the acquisition of manufacturing volumes.
In the medium term, Medios is targeting consolidated revenues of over 2 billion and an EBITDA pre1 margin in the mid-single-digit range.
Important events for Medios AG in the 2023 financial year
11 May: SMID Mega Trend Days 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux Paris
12 May: TP ICAP Midcap Annual Conference Paris
16 June: Warburg Highlights Hamburg
21 June: Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2023 (AGM) Berlin
14 August: Half-Year Financial Report as of 30 June 2023
20 September: Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 12th German Corporate Conference Munich
14 November: Quarterly Statement as of 30 September 2023
17 November: Warburg Meet the Future - Berlin
Medios AG's quarterly statement as of March 31, 2023 is available for download on the Investor Relations website.
1 EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for special charges for stock options and expenses for M&A activities as well as from 2023 additionally for one-time performance-based payments for the acquisition of manufacturing volumes.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.
Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
Disclaimer
This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.11.22
|Medios Buy
|Warburg Research
