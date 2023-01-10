EQS-News: Medios AG: Successful completion of the acquisition of bbw Significant expansion of compounding volume

EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Alliance

Medios AG: Successful completion of the acquisition of bbw Significant expansion of compounding volume



10.01.2023 / 11:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release

Medios AG: Successful completion of the acquisition of bbw Significant expansion of compounding volume

Berlin, January 10, 2023 Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has successfully completed the acquisition of the pharmaceutical manufacturing company Blisterzentrum Baden-Württemberg GmbH ("bbw"). All conditions required for the closing of the transaction have been fulfilled. bbw will be included in the scope of consolidation of Medios AG as a wholly-owned subsidiary as of January 1, 2023 and will thus be fully consolidated for the entire financial year 2023. The German Federal Cartel Office had given Medios clearance for the intended acquisition on December 1, 2022. The cooperation with Apotheken für Spezialversorgungen OHG in the area of sterile manufacturing, which was agreed at the same time as the acquisition, also started on January 1, 2023.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO of Medios AG: "We are pleased with the quick and successful closing of the transaction, which significantly strengthens our role as a partner to specialized pharmacies in Southern Germany and increases revenue and profitability. We are expanding our network of specialized pharmacies and leveraging our production capacities to realize economies of scale. At the same time, we will be even better able to meet our claim of providing nationwide care for patients with complex diseases.

bbw is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that produces patient-specific blisters on behalf of pharmacies. In addition to the compounding license, the company holds a wholesale license and distributes finished medicinal products in the Specialty Pharma segment that have been approved in Germany.

On November 22, 2022, Medios AG had entered into a purchase agreement for the acquisition of bbw and agreed on a cooperation in the field of sterile manufacturing with Apotheken für Spezialversorgungen OHG.

-------------------

About Medios AG

Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany's first listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

www.medios.ag

Contact

Claudia Nickolaus

Head of Investor & Public Relations, ESG Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag

Anna Höffken

Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg

T +49 40 609 186 34

anna.hoeffken@kirchhoff.de

www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer

This communication contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated as a result of various risk factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings and the availability of financing.