Medios Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
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12.08.2026 07:57:23
EQS-News: Medios continues growth path in the first half of 2026 and focuses on profitability and cash conversion
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EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
Press release
Medios continues growth path in the first half of 2026 and focuses on profitability and cash conversion
Berlin, August 12, 2026 – The Medios Group (“Medios” or “the Company”), a leading provider of specialty pharmaceuticals in Europe, has signed an agreement to acquire 74% of the shares in Caesar & Loretz GmbH (Caelo) on August 11, 2026. Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions, including antitrust clearance.
Caelo, headquartered in Hilden, is a leading German supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, and raw materials for pharmacies, hospitals, and industrial customers. The company employs approximately 240 people at its GMP-certified sites in Hilden and Bonn and expects revenue of approximately €40 million for the current fiscal year.
The Medios Group continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026. Revenue increased by 8.4% to €1,074.9 million (H1 2025: €991.7 million), exceeding the one-billion-euro mark for the first time in a half-year period. All operating segments contributed to organic revenue growth.
In the Pharmaceutical Supply segment, revenue rose by 8.5% to €868.4 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: €800.1 million). EBITDA pre¹ declined by 10.4% to €23.6 million (H1 2025: €26.4 million); the EBITDA pre-margin decreased from 3.3% to 2.7%. The primary reason is the ongoing price pressure affecting certain high-margin products.
Through the Avanti-Medios! program, Medios is implementing measures to improve operational efficiency and the cost structure. These include, among other things, optimizing the production network by discontinuing production at the Aschaffenburg site. Customers served by this location are supplied through other Medios sites.
Consolidated net income after income taxes decreased to €8.5 million (H1 2025: €12.7 million). Basic earnings per share amounted to €0.35 (H1 2025: €0.50); adjusted earnings per share were €0.87 (H1 2025: €0.96). Cash flow from operating activities declined to €11.2 million (H1 2025: €23.4 million). In addition to the lower Group result, the main contributing factors were, in particular, higher tax payments. Despite the significant increase in revenue compared with the first half of the previous year, the increase in working capital was lower than in the prior-year period. Free cash flow before acquisitions amounted to €3.1 million (H1 2025: €20.5 million).
Medios adjusted its forecast for fiscal year 2026 on July 28, 2026. The company now expects higher consolidated revenue of between €2.10 and €2.16 billion. Previously, the forecast had been €2.00 to €2.12 billion. The forecast for EBITDA pre¹ was adjusted from the previous range of €94 to 102 million to €88 to 92 million.
Important events for the Medios Group in the 2026 financial year
¹EBITDA is defined as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA pre is adjusted for extraordinary expenses related to stock options, expenses for M&A activities, expenses for the ERP system implementation, restructuring costs, and one-time expenses resulting from changes in the Executive Board.
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Medios is a leading specialty pharmaceutical provider in Europe. With locations in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain, the company supports key partners in the supply chain with innovative solutions and smart services. Medios has focused on forward-looking personalized medicine to enable everyone to access the most innovative therapies in collaboration with pharmacies, specialist medical practices, and pharmaceutical companies.
www.medios.group
Katrin Neuffer
12.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.group
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23
|EQS News ID:
|2380864
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2380864 12.08.2026 CET/CEST
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