Medios Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMCC / ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
|
29.06.2026 14:25:23
EQS-News: Medios optimizes its manufacturing network and closes its Aschaffenburg facility
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EQS-News: Medios AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release
Berlin, June 29, 2026 – Medios AG is closing the facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Medios Solutions Aschaffenburg GmbH, and consolidating patient-specific manufacturing at the remaining locations in its Germany-wide network. Production has already been relocated, and supplies to pharmacies and hospitals are guaranteed. Aschaffenburg most recently accounted for approximately 10% of the production volume of the Medios Group’s German manufacturing facilities. The measure affects 32 employees, for whom Medios is seeking to provide fair compensation.
29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medios AG
|Heidestraße 9
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 232 566 - 800
|Fax:
|+49 30 232 566 - 801
|E-mail:
|ir@medios.group
|Internet:
|www.medios.group
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMCC8
|WKN:
|A1MMCC
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2356014
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2356014 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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