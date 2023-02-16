|
16.02.2023 09:58:37
EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Executive Board contract of Jan-Hendrik Mohr extended
EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
MEDIQON Group AG: Executive Board contract of Jan-Hendrik Mohr extended
Yesterday, the company's Supervisory Board unanimously extended the contract of CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr until December 31, 2027.
Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Mathias Saggau commented:
"We are happy that Jan wants to continue to drive the growth of MEDIQON Group AG and committed to lead the next chapter of our development. This ensures continuity in the management of the Group for a long time to come."
Jan-Hendrik Mohr:
"Im grateful for the great trust placed in me and I look forward to shape the future of MEDIQON Group AG in the next years as part of a great team!"
|English
|Company:
|MEDIQON Group AG
|Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
|61462 Königstein im Taunus
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687040
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687043
|E-mail:
|ir@mediqon-group.de
|Internet:
|www.mediqon-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1561633
