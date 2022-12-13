EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Equity Base to Accelerate Growth

EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Equity Base to Accelerate Growth



13.12.2022 / 10:02 CET/CEST

As announced in the ad-hoc release of December 13, 2022, MEDIQON Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase.

The company raised EUR 15.5 million in equity by issuing 1,067,267 shares. The shares were subscribed by new shareholders as well as our long-term anchor investors.



The proceeds from the capital increase will be invested to further accelerate the Groups growth.



Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of MEDIQON Group AG commented:

"The platform companies of MEDIQON Group AG are growing stronger than expected. We are very pleased with the positive development of the Group in a challenging environment. We would like to thank our teams for the excellent job in developing the Groups companies in 2022.



Today's capital increase is a great vote of confidence from our shareholders and we welcome all new investors to the next chapter of our development!"

