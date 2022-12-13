13.12.2022 10:02:44

EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Equity Base to Accelerate Growth

EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Equity Base to Accelerate Growth

13.12.2022 / 10:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Equity Base to Accelerate Growth

As announced in the ad-hoc release of December 13, 2022, MEDIQON Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase.
The company raised EUR 15.5 million in equity by issuing 1,067,267 shares. The shares were subscribed by new shareholders as well as our long-term anchor investors.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be invested to further accelerate the Groups growth.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of MEDIQON Group AG commented:
"The platform companies of MEDIQON Group AG are growing stronger than expected. We are very pleased with the positive development of the Group in a challenging environment. We would like to thank our teams for the excellent job in developing the Groups companies in 2022.

Today's capital increase is a great vote of confidence from our shareholders and we welcome all new investors to the next chapter of our development!"

13.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MEDIQON Group AG
Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
61462 Königstein im Taunus
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6174-9687040
Fax: +49 (0) 6174-9687043
E-mail: ir@mediqon-group.de
Internet: www.mediqon-group.de
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1511677

 
End of News EQS News Service

1511677  13.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1511677&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MEDIQON Group AGmehr Nachrichten