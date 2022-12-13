|
13.12.2022 10:02:44
EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Equity Base to Accelerate Growth
|
EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
MEDIQON Group AG: Expansion of Equity Base to Accelerate Growth
As announced in the ad-hoc release of December 13, 2022, MEDIQON Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase.
The company raised EUR 15.5 million in equity by issuing 1,067,267 shares. The shares were subscribed by new shareholders as well as our long-term anchor investors.
The proceeds from the capital increase will be invested to further accelerate the Groups growth.
Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of MEDIQON Group AG commented:
"The platform companies of MEDIQON Group AG are growing stronger than expected. We are very pleased with the positive development of the Group in a challenging environment. We would like to thank our teams for the excellent job in developing the Groups companies in 2022.
Today's capital increase is a great vote of confidence from our shareholders and we welcome all new investors to the next chapter of our development!"
13.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDIQON Group AG
|Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
|61462 Königstein im Taunus
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687040
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687043
|E-mail:
|ir@mediqon-group.de
|Internet:
|www.mediqon-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1511677
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1511677 13.12.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!