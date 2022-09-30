EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Interim Report 2022 Positive development of the group in the first half of 2022

|
MEDIQON Group AG: Interim Report 2022 Positive development of the group in the first half of 2022
MEDIQON Group AG: Interim Report 2022 Positive development of the group in the first half of 2022
Today, MEDIQON Group AG published its Interim Report 2022.
The overall positive development of all key figures reflects the stable earning power of the operating group companies. We are delighted that the growth of the group continued again in the first half of the year, and we would like to thank all the teams at our subsidiaries for the good results!
CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr adds:
The operating companies performed well in the turbulent macroeconomic environment in the first half of 2022. The current capital market volatility is reflected in our securities portfolio quite pronounced at the moment. We have used the upheavals to selectively build up stock positions and see considerable opportunities for MEDIQON Group AG in the coming weeks and months.
In addition to the financial statement for MEDIQON Group AG as the parent, the company also published the first-time and voluntarily prepared consolidated interim accounts. The financial statements are unaudited.
The Interim Report 2022 can be downloaded via the website of the company: Annual and Interim Reports - MEDIQON group AG (mediqon-group.de).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MEDIQON Group AG
|Herzog-Adolph-Strasse 2
|61462 Königstein im Taunus
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687040
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6174-9687043
|E-mail:
|ir@mediqon-group.de
|Internet:
|www.mediqon-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
|WKN:
|661830, A254TL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1453953
