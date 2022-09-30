EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG: Interim Report 2022 Positive development of the group in the first half of 2022

EQS-News: MEDIQON Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

MEDIQON Group AG: Interim Report 2022 Positive development of the group in the first half of 2022



30.09.2022 / 12:25 CET/CEST

MEDIQON Group AG: Interim Report 2022 Positive development of the group in the first half of 2022



Today, MEDIQON Group AG published its Interim Report 2022. In the first half of 2022, 3 additional operating companies became part of the group. As of June 30, 2022, a total of 22 operating companies belong to the group, two of which are minority holdings in non-public entities.



Total group revenue for the first half year 2022 amounts to EUR 24.7 MM, thereof EUR 19.7 MM attributable to companies in which the group holds a majority stake.



Adjusted EBITDA of all operating companies belonging to the group for the first half year 2022 amounts to EUR 6.9 MM thereof EUR 6.5 MM attributable to companies in which the group holds a majority stake.



The Base Value amounts to EUR 6.39 per share (31.12.2021: EUR 4.69 per share).



Adjusted Earnings amount to EUR 0.15 per share (31.12.2021: EUR 0.38 per share).

CFO Marlene Carl:



The overall positive development of all key figures reflects the stable earning power of the operating group companies. We are delighted that the growth of the group continued again in the first half of the year, and we would like to thank all the teams at our subsidiaries for the good results!



CEO Jan-Hendrik Mohr adds:



The operating companies performed well in the turbulent macroeconomic environment in the first half of 2022. The current capital market volatility is reflected in our securities portfolio quite pronounced at the moment. We have used the upheavals to selectively build up stock positions and see considerable opportunities for MEDIQON Group AG in the coming weeks and months.



In addition to the financial statement for MEDIQON Group AG as the parent, the company also published the first-time and voluntarily prepared consolidated interim accounts. The financial statements are unaudited.



The Interim Report 2022 can be downloaded via the website of the company:

