EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting 9M report 2022

M+M remains undeterred on record track

- Sales +18% / EBIT +26% / Net profit +29%

- Guidance for 2022 improved, 2023 target confirmed



Wessling, October 20, 2022 Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, remained undeterred on the record track in Q3, achieving the strongest 9M figures in the company's history.



Growth drivers were strong new business for M+M Software, as well as solid renewal business in the VAR segment.



Nine months sales amounted to EUR 228.25 mln (PY: 193.99 / +18%), with EUR 72.59 mln (PY: 60.86 / +19%) from M+M Software and EUR 155.66 mln (PY: 133.13 / +17%) from the VAR Business.



Operating profit EBIT was increased to EUR 30.34 mln (PY: 24.09 / +26%), with EUR 18.85 mln (PY: 15.14 / +24.5%) from M+M Software and EUR 11.49 mln (PY: 8.94 / +28.5%) from the VAR Business.



Net profit after minority shares grew by as much as +29% to 18.69 mln (PY: 14.48), or 111 Cents (PY: 86) per share.



Operating cash flows again achieved a record value at EUR 34.44 mln (PY: 30.11) or 205 Cents (PY: 178) per share.



After the dynamic first nine months CFO Markus Pech improves the full year 2022 guidance, now expecting net profit increase by +15-23% to 145-155 Cents per share and a dividend of 135-140 Cents up from 120 Cents in the previous year. From today's perspective, results even at the upper end of these ranges seem achievable.



For 2023, the net profit target remains at 164-181 Cents/share, which relative to the 126 Cents achieved in 2021 represents a bandwidth of +14-20% per year like in the original 2YR guidance, but probably with a slightly steeper increase in 2022, followed by a slightly slower 2023 step.



