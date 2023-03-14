EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Annual Report 2022

EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

- EPS growth corridor +14-20% remains target for 2024

- Dividend 140 Cents can be paid out 50% tax-free

- Sustainability: Ecology and Economy in full harmony



Wessling, March 14, 2023 Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, today presents its Annual Report 2022, describing how M+M, thanks to strong new M+M Software business and dynamic renewal business in the VAR segment, reached new sales, profit and cash flows records.



Group sales increased to EUR 320.48 mln (PY: 266.16 / +20%), of which 41.9% came from Germany and 58.1% from over 70 countries in Europe and around the globe. Gross profit climbed to EUR 161.14 mln (PY: 138.42 / +16%), with EUR 87.48 mln (PY: 76.13 / +15%) from M+M Software and EUR 73.66 mln (PY: 62.29 / +18%) from the VAR Business.



Operating profit EBIT rose to EUR 42.63 mln (PY: 34.69 / +23%), with the larger contribution again from M+M Software at EUR 25.11 mln (PY: 21.36 / +18%), while the VAR Business grew faster by +31% to EUR 17.52 mln (PY: 13.33). Net profit after minority shares grew by +22% to 26.01 mln (PY: 21.31), or 155 Cents (PY: 126) per share.



Operating cash flows came in at EUR 39.05 mln (PY: 36.91) or 233 Cents (PY: 218) per share, slightly better than preliminarily published.



Management will propose to the annual shareholders meeting on May 11 to pay a dividend increased to 140 Cents (PY: 120), again including the option to be paid out in cash or as a share dividend. 70 of 140 Cents can be paid out tax-free from the steuerliches Einlagenkonto (§27 KStG).



The compact Sustainability Report shows that Ecology and Economy are in full harmony, as M+Ms already small



Despite uncertain market conditions, CFO Markus Pech remains optimistic about the coming years: For 2023 we expect an increase in net profit to 164-181 Cents/share. Accumulated over the years 2022/23E thats +38-55 Cents surplus or +14-20% p.a. - exactly matching the 2YR guidance from our annual report 2021. And for 2024 we also expect EPS to grow by +14-20% or +24-34 Cents. Chairman Adi Drotleff comments: For M+M, after the record year is again before the record year.

