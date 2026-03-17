Mensch und Maschine Software Aktie

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WKN: 658080 / ISIN: DE0006580806

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17.03.2026 08:57:13

EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE presents Annual Report 2025

EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presents Annual Report 2025

17.03.2026 / 08:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Record results despite restructuring expenses
- Dividend 200 Cents / +8.1% - 100 Cents payable pre-tax
- Main Target: Doubling profit in 5 years by 2030 

Wessling, March 17, 2026 – Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, today presents its Annual Report 2025 describing how, despite high future investments and non-operational burdens from personnel consolidation, new record results were achieved and the targeted doubling of profit in the 5 years to 2030 is now possible with less gross profit growth.

The preliminary record results reported on Feb 11 were confirmed, and earnings per share even slightly exceeded at 191 Cents. Autodesk's switch from resale to commission, eliminating non-value-adding revenue streams, has not only led to jumps in operating margins, e.g. from 14.3% to 20.6% for EBIT. The consolidated balance sheet also shows initial signs of streamlining, which will continue more significantly by the end of 2026.

M+M will submit a dividend proposal of 200 Cents (PY: 185 / +8.1%) to the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2026, again optionally in cash or as a share dividend. Of this amount, 100 Cents will come from the tax-exempt equity account pursuant to Section 27 of the German Corporation Tax Act (KStG) and can be distributed without tax deduction.

M+M Founder/Chairman Adi Drotleff and CFO Markus Pech are pleased with the lower cost base: “This makes our main target, doubling earnings in 5 years with +15% annual profit growth until 2030, achievable with average gross profit growth of +8% p.a. instead of the previously planned +10% p.a. Specifically, for the current fiscal year 2026, we anticipate a target range of +6-10% to EUR 193-200 mln in gross profit, +11-19% to 211-226 Cents in EPS and EUR 54.5-58.5 mln in EBIT, and plan for 220-240 Cents dividend.”

Cover story of the 2025 annual report:
“CAD/CAM in practice: Intelligent AI access to legacy production data”

 

17.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2292408

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292408  17.03.2026 CET/CEST

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