EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE presents Half year report 2026

EQS-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Mensch und Maschine Software SE presents Half year report 2026



21.07.2026 / 08:54 CET/CEST

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Dynamic +8.7% increase in M+M Software

- Zero-cost diet: solid growth despite headwinds

- Short and medium-term targets again confirmed



Wessling, July 21, 2026 – Dynamic growth in M+M Software and cost discipline enabled Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM/BIM specialist company, to remain on a solid growth trajectory despite temporary headwinds and to achieve half of ist annual targets for EBIT & EPS.



Half year Group sales increased to EUR 130.75 mln (PY: 120.87 / +8.2%), with EUR 66.09 mln (PY: 60.65 / +9.0%) from M+M Software and EUR 64.66 mln (PY: 60.22 / +7.4%) from Digitization. Gross profit from M+M Software contributed a strong EUR 59.46 mln (PY: 54.68 / +8.7%). M+M’s share also grew dynamically in the Digitization segment, but an (expected)

one-time effect from the Autodesk business in Q2 caused the segment’s gross profit to fall by -7.8% to EUR 35.63 mln (PY: 38.64). Thus Group gross profit was just EUR 95.09 mln (PY: 93.32 / +1.9%), and the impact from M+M Software will become fully visible in the Group figures from Q3 onwards. The share of M+M’s own value creation, which had been around 75% in 2025, has increased significantly to nearly 83% in H1/2026.



The workforce consolidation initiated in 2025 is increasingly bearing fruit: the growth in total operating costs was virtually zero during H1, keeping profit on a solid growth trajectory despite the dip in gross profit in Q2.



Operating profit EBIT at EUR 28.14 mln (PY: 26.76 / +5.2%) slightly exceeded the EUR 27.98 mln previous first-half record from 2024. An amount of EUR 22.17 mln (PY: 18.62 / +19%) came from the M+M Software segment and only EUR 5.97 mln (PY: 8.14 / -27%) from Digitization. Net profit after minority shares amounted to EUR 18.17 mln (PY: 17.69 / +2.7%), or 111 Cents (PY: 106 / +5.0%) per share. Operating cash flow, which in 2023/24 had benefited significantly from billing time differences for Autodesk 3YR contracts and in 2025 was correspondingly lower due to the technical counter-effect, is on the rise again at EUR 25.53 mln (PY: 14.69), or 156 Cents per share (PY: 88).



Founder/Chairman Adi Drotleff and CFO Markus Pech see M+M on the right track: “Based on the half year figures, we confirm our targets for the current fiscal year 2026, namely +11-19% to 211-226 Cents in EPS and EUR 54.5-58.5 mln in EBIT and plan for 220-240 Cents dividend after 200 Cents for 2025. Likewise, our medium-term goal remains to double our earnings in the 5 years from 2025, i.e., an EPS above 380 Cents in 2030.”



Cover story of the H1 report 2026:

“Improved quality in aluminium melting thanks to AI methodology”



21.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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