EQS-News: Meridian Holdings' Expanse Studios Now Live in Sweden

EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings' Expanse Studios Now Live in Sweden



13.10.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Launch Activates the Studio’s Software Provider License and Marks Its First Revenue-Generating Deployment in the Swedish Market

VALLETTA, MALTA and LAS VEGAS, NV - October 13, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Expanse Studios (“Expanse”), the B2B game development division of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) (“Meridian” or the “Company”), today announced that its subsidiary and B2B game development division Expanse Studios (“Expanse”) has gone live with a Swedish Gambling Authority-licensed operator in Sweden.

The launch is the studio’s first live operator deployment in the Swedish market and the first commercial activation of the software provider license awarded to Expanse by the Swedish Gambling Authority (Spelinspektionen) in December 2025, valid through December 2030.

Sweden operates one of Europe’s most tightly regulated online gaming markets. Every operator must hold a Spelinspektionen license, and player activity is concentrated heavily on licensed platforms, making each certified supplier relationship a route to regulated, channelized demand rather than gray-market volume. Content providers working with licensed Swedish operators ensures technical and compliance standing in addition to commercial reach.

“A license is the permission to compete. Going live is the proof that our content clears the bar,” said Damjan Stamenkovic, Chief Executive Officer of Expanse Studios. “Sweden holds one of the most demanding regulatory standards in Europe. Launching with a licensed operator there confirms that our content and compliance meet that standard in practice, not just on paper.”

The Swedish launch adds a mature Western European market to Expanse Studios’ footprint. The studio holds content certifications across 14 regulated markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa, including Sweden, Malta, Portugal, Croatia, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, Slovenia, Brazil and Colombia. Expanse distributes a portfolio of nearly 100 proprietary titles to more than 1,800 online casino brands worldwide. Expanding certified, revenue-generating distribution across regulated markets supports Meridian Holdings’ strategy of growing B2B revenue alongside its B2C operations.

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios, part of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, turn-based strategies and card games. The studio distributes a portfolio of nearly 100 proprietary titles to operators across Europe, Latin America and North America, and holds content certifications across 14 regulated markets in Europe, Latin America and Africa. Learn more at expanse.studio.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across over 25 international regulated markets. The Company's B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, an online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa and South America. The Company's B2B division, comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms and content to a global client base. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com.

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc