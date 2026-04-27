EQS-News: Meridian Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results



27.04.2026 / 16:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LAS VEGAS, NV - April 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading global operator and licensor of online sports betting and gaming platforms across over 20 regulated markets, today announced the Company will report its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Management will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the results. The live audio webcast and an accompanying investor presentation will be made available on Meridian Holdings’ investor relations website at https://meridian-holdings.com/investors/.

About Meridian Holdings

Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The Company's B2C division is represented by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. MRDN's B2B division, comprised of game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms to an extensive list of global clients. Meridian Holding’s other subsidiaries include RKings Competitions, which operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets., Mexplay, a regulated online casino in Mexico, and Classics for a Cause, Australia's leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade promotion lottery. The Company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email us at ir@meridian-holdings.com

Contact:

Investors & Press

ir@meridian-holdings.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc