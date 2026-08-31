Meridian Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A42353 / ISIN: US3810984092
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31.08.2026 14:09:21
EQS-News: Meridian Holdings to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
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EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc
/ Key word(s): Financial
LAS VEGAS, NV - August 31, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), an international developer, licensor, and operator of online gaming and e-commerce platforms, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 14-16, 2026.
William Scott, Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Meridian, will participate in investor meetings throughout the conference. For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.
About Meridian Holdings
Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology group operating across 25+ international regulated markets. The Company’s B2C division is led by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001 and licensed across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridian’s B2B division - comprising game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG - develops, licenses, and distributes proprietary gaming technology to a global client base. Additional subsidiaries include RKings Competitions (pay-to-enter prize competitions in the UK), MexPlay (regulated online casino in Mexico), and Classics for a Cause (Australia’s leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade-promotion lottery). The Company’s software automatically declines gaming or redemption requests originating in the United States, in strict compliance with U.S. law.
For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com or email ir@meridian-holdings.com.
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View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc
31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Meridian Holdings Inc
|United States
|ISIN:
|US3810984092
|EQS News ID:
|2391120
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2391120 31.08.2026 CET/CEST
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