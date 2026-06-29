EQS-News: Meta Wolf AG - 2026 Annual General Meeting marks the successful completion of the transformation from a traditional trading company into a ceramic technology company – CERAM TECH

EQS-News: Meta Wolf AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Meta Wolf AG - 2026 Annual General Meeting marks the successful completion of the transformation from a traditional trading company into a ceramic technology company – CERAM TECH



29.06.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Kranichfeld, 29 June 2026 – At the upcoming Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2026 in Weimar, the Management Board of Meta Wolf AG will report on the past 2025 financial year, in which a further key milestone of the growth strategy was achieved with the first full-year inclusion of the Deutsche Steinzeug Solar Ceramics Group in the consolidated financial statements.



In June 2026, the transformation from a traditional trading company into a globally operating technology company in the field of CERAM TECH was successfully completed.



Meta Wolf is consistently pursuing its growth course and, in this context, is further developing the „Unicorn Vision 2030“, which was already communicated as part of the 2025 Annual Report. Under this vision, the Management Board is targeting gross profit of EUR 200 million and EBITDA of = EUR 40 million (EBITDA margin of 10% - 20%) as well as 1,000 employees by 2030.



The Company operates in an attractive growth market. The expected growth of the global tile market is estimated at approximately 7.1% p.a. (2025–2033) (source: Research Nester). Meta Wolf’s core market is located in Northern and Central Europe, with a market size estimated at approximately EUR 4 billion (source: various sources*). Within this market, Meta Wolf considers itself to hold a leading market position, in particular owing to low logistics costs, short delivery times and low CO 2 emissions.



With seven production sites, Meta Wolf has 1 million m² of production space, on which approximately 30 million m² of ceramic tiles worth around EUR 500 million can be produced annually. On this basis alone – combined with the machinery, the brand value (in particular AGROB BUCHTAL as the leading brand for architectural tiles „Made in Germany“) and the working capital – it would, in management’s estimation, cost a new competitor more than EUR 1 billion to build a comparable greenfield set-up. This lead, combined with Meta Wolf’s quality and innovation leadership – for example in the form of patents relating to hardware, materials and systems – creates high barriers to entry for potential new competitors.



In the short term, capacity utilisation is to be improved by strengthening the sales channels in the areas of project business/architects, (wholesale) trade, DIY/home improvement stores and key accounts, as well as by implementing short-term efficiency gains.



The current challenges facing the tile industry in the form of high energy and labour costs are being proactively addressed and mitigated. In management’s estimation, Meta Wolf’s approach has the potential to serve as a blueprint for other German industrial sectors. Cost optimisation is to be achieved in particular through the consistent transformation towards Industry 5.0. For Meta Wolf, this includes in particular the increased use of solar energy via hybrid factories that produce energy in addition to ceramics, the use of artificial intelligence, automation, the creation of dark factories and the establishment of a ceramics metaverse. By metaverse, Meta Wolf means in particular the use of digital twins in production as well as a digital platform that gives customers a realistic experience in a virtual way. In addition to cost optimisation, this can significantly increase productivity, quality and safety. The introduction of Industry 5.0 allows the business to be scaled up significantly further while the workforce grows only slightly. Initial industrial partnerships have already been concluded for implementation and first implementation projects have been launched. For the next stage of implementing the transformation into an Industry 5.0 or CERAM TECH technology company, the Management Board expects an investment volume of approximately EUR 100 million over the coming years, which can only be partly financed from ongoing cash flow. The Company is therefore currently examining various financing options, including capital market options.



The overview of the voting results and the Management Board’s presentation will be made available after the Annual General Meeting on the Meta Wolf AG website at https://www.metawolf.com/de/hauptversammlung-2026.

* Sources: https://www.fliesenverband.de/bundesverband-keramische-fliesen-e-v-8/, https://www.indexbox.io/blog/ceramic-tile-european-union-market-overview-2024-5/, https://www.indexbox.io/search/ceramic-tile-price-the-netherlands/?utm_source=chatgpt.com, https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/en/home/statistics/cross-sectional-topics/housing-switzerland.html and others

29.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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