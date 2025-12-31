EQS-News: Metavesco CEO Buys 142,857,142 Common Shares and Provides Shareholder Update

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

CUMMING, GA - December 31, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and the architect of the growing OTCfi ecosystem, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ryan Schadel has purchased 142,857,142 shares of the Company’s common stock, underscoring management’s confidence as Metavesco enters a critical execution phase.

Details of the transaction have been disclosed in the Company’s OTC Markets filing and are available for shareholder review.

Q1 2026 Shareholder Update: What’s Coming

Metavesco’s first quarter of 2026 is focused on execution across its infrastructure, credit, media, and operating business initiatives.

OTCfi & Capital Infrastructure Goals

Formation of Pulse Markets Inc.

A dedicated subsidiary for OTC prediction markets and liquidity experiments, with initial CFTC registration efforts starting by end of the calendar quarter.

A dedicated subsidiary for OTC prediction markets and liquidity experiments, with initial CFTC registration efforts starting by end of the calendar quarter. Launch of Nexus Capital, LLC

A wholly owned entity housing OTCfi Nexus credit and lending activity.

A wholly owned entity housing OTCfi Nexus credit and lending activity. First Public-Company Loan via Nexus

Delivery of OTCfi-enabled credit to an OTC issuer, marking the transition from concept to execution.

Media & Market Intelligence

OTC Squawk Goes Live

A pre-market news and commentary platform built specifically for the OTC marketplace.

OTCfi ACCESS Platform Progress

ACCESS Beta Milestone

20 OTC companies actively testing the platform.

20 OTC companies actively testing the platform. First Paying ACCESS Customer

Initial revenue validation for the ACCESS model.

Initial revenue validation for the ACCESS model. ACCESS Influencer Portal Launch

Enabling issuer-to-creator engagement within the OTCfi ecosystem.

Enabling issuer-to-creator engagement within the OTCfi ecosystem. 20 OTC Companies Holding OTCfi on Balance Sheet

Continued adoption of OTCfi as a strategic asset within the OTC community.

Operating Businesses

Bitcoin Mining Operations

Opportunistic expansion of the Company’s Bitcoin mining hashrate to 35 PH/s, providing direct exposure to digital asset infrastructure while contributing to balance-sheet diversification and long-term capital strategy.

Epic Labor Operating Above Break-Even

Demonstrate the Company’s ability to scale this subsidiary without the need for additional outside capital.

Demonstrate the Company’s ability to scale this subsidiary without the need for additional outside capital. Boring Brew Strategic Review

Produce tangible results or seek exit by end of calendar quarter.

Additional Initiative

Launch of [Redacted]

Final major platform launch in the OTCfi Ecosystem currently in development, to be announced at a later date.

These Q1 initiatives represent the foundation for a broader, multi-year strategy to establish OTCfi as core infrastructure for the OTC marketplace. Management believes successful execution in early 2026 positions the Company to scale issuer adoption, expand credit activity, and increase recurring platform revenue throughout the year.

“2025 was a transformative year for Metavesco, fueled by meaningful regulatory shifts at the SEC and a clearer framework for blockchain-enabled infrastructure. These changes allowed us to accelerate the development of the OTCfi Ecosystem, a concept that was shelved in 2023 due to regulatory concerns, and pursue opportunities that simply were not viable under the prior regulatory environment. OTCfi represents our most compelling long-term growth and infrastructure opportunity, with a potential billion-dollar valuation if we execute at a high level.”

Looking Ahead

Metavesco’s focus for 2026 is disciplined execution and measured scaling. With foundational infrastructure in place, the Company intends to expand platform adoption, deploy additional capital through Nexus funding partnerships, and grow recurring revenue across its OTCfi platforms.

Management views 2026 as the year OTCfi transitions from early development to ecosystem-level relevance.

The Company has begun presenting its OTCfi ecosystem strategy to investors across the OTC community through a dedicated investor presentation available at https://metavesco.net

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and social energy on chain. OTCfi is built on Solana and designed to become the digital asset treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Metavesco is developing a suite of tools within the OTCfi Ecosystem for OTC issuers and investors. Learn more at otcfi.io.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco, Inc. is a diversified holding company engaged in developing and operating businesses across both traditional and digital sectors. The Company is actively building the OTCfi ecosystem, a suite of software tools and digital platforms intended to support issuer engagement, market intelligence, and blockchain-based applications for the OTC markets and its participants.

