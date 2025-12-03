EQS-News: Metavesco Fast-Tracks OTC Prediction Market Platform

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

CUMMING, GA - December 3, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced it will move directly into building the fully licensed, on-chain prediction market version of OTCfi Pulse, bypassing the previously planned sweepstakes-style beta phase.

OTCfi Pulse was initially planned to launch with a sweepstakes-style beta to validate user engagement while the Company evaluated regulatory pathways. With the rapid acceleration of prediction markets in traditional finance, Metavesco now believes the better path is to skip the beta phase entirely and move directly into building the fully licensed platform.

This strategic shift is reinforced by the rapidly growing mainstream acceptance of prediction markets. This week, Kalshi announced a $1 billion financing round at an estimated $11 billion valuation, signaling powerful institutional validation for the category.

A new Pulse preview video is available here: https://youtu.be/2rb4m9mcBjI

Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco, commented:

“From the beginning, Pulse was envisioned as a licensed, on-chain prediction market for the OTC. The sweepstakes model was only a temporary idea for beta testing the mechanics. As prediction markets gain traction in traditional finance and with major platforms like Kalshi attracting billion-dollar investments, it became obvious that the right move is to skip beta entirely and build the full platform now.”

Schadel added:

“We are fast-tracking development of Pulse and will pursue the licensing required to operate it responsibly. If executed correctly, Pulse has the potential to become one of the most transformative components of the OTCfi ecosystem.”

Metavesco believes an on-chain prediction market purpose-built for OTC equities could introduce new layers of transparency, sentiment analysis, and participation to a market segment that has historically lacked modern forecasting and engagement tools.

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on the Solana blockchain and designed to become the Digital Asset Treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Learn more at otcfi.io.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including digital assets, DeFi, crypto mining including Bitcoin, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions. Learn more at metavesco.com.

