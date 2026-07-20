EQS-News: Metavesco Launches OTC Squawk: the Social Network Purpose-Built for the OTC

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco Launches OTC Squawk: the Social Network Purpose-Built for the OTC



20.07.2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CUMMING, GA - July 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MVCO) (“Metavesco” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of OTC Squawk, a social network built exclusively for the over-the-counter market, a dedicated home for ticker-level research, due diligence, and real-time conversation.

OTC Squawk is now in closed beta, with its first wave of users on the platform. The waitlist is open at otcsquawk.com, where traders can reserve their @handle ahead of wider access. Seats open in waves during the closed beta.

Every supported OTC symbol gets its own page: price data, day range and volume, price history, OTC tier and sector, a direct link to SEC EDGAR filings, top contributors, and the live conversation around the name. Traders can post in three formats: quick Squawks, Threads, and full Due Diligence write-ups that live as a first-class content type and are displayed natively on the ticker page, and tag every post bullish or bearish.

With publicly displayed Motion, a reputation score earned through consistent, high-quality participation, members can easily see who is producing the most respected research in every name. Transparency is built in: the exact formulas behind how feeds rank are published on the platform’s “How it works” page, open to every member, and default feeds can’t be bought. There is no pay-to-rank.

Where OTC traders have long relied on fragmented threads scattered across general purpose platforms, OTC Squawk pulls ticker pages, long form due diligence, market data, live discussion, and earned, transparent reputation into one place built for the OTC market and nothing else. Furthermore, an open feedback channel allows anyone to contribute feature ideas that shape the future of the platform.

Ambassador Program

Alongside the launch, OTC Squawk is opening applications for Ambassadors: a cohort of creators, traders, and community leaders in the OTC market who will help build the platform from its earliest days. Creators who cover the OTC market can apply through their account at otcsquawk.com/ambassador.

Access during beta is invite-only. Traders can join the waitlist and reserve their @handle now at otcsquawk.com.

Separately, the company said it expects to file its quarterly report for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 in the next ten business days and noted work on the annual report for year ending June 30, 2026 is already underway.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on building infrastructure and opportunity for the OTC market. Metavesco operates with a long-term, co-owner-aligned philosophy and is committed to supporting the strength, transparency, and integrity of the OTC market. The Company operates Epic Labor and other wholly owned subsidiaries. Learn more at metavesco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc