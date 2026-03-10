EQS-News: Metavesco Launches World's First Zero Human Company Initiative Within a Public Company

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco Launches World's First Zero Human Company Initiative Within a Public Company



10.03.2026 / 21:09 CET/CEST

CUMMING, GA - March 10, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced the launch of Vesco Ventures, a Zero Human Company. This groundbreaking business initiative, operating under Metavesco Inc., represents a bold step into the future of autonomous enterprise, powered entirely by artificial intelligence with zero human employees.

Vesco Ventures is not yet a formal incorporated subsidiary but functions as an autonomous initiative led by an AI agent CEO named Anduin. Anduin's sole mandate is to generate revenue, with no predefined business model imposed. Operating within a strictly defined budget, Anduin will make independent decisions while adhering to all legal and compliance standards at every stage.

Topher Schadel, son of Metavesco CEO Ryan Schadel and a key figure in the company's innovative projects, including development of OTCfi PULSE and I.R.A., serves as the human "board chair" with ultimate override authority. This structure ensures oversight while allowing AI to drive day-to-day operations. Vesco Ventures marks another historic first for Metavesco, a company with a proven track record of pioneering advancements in crypto, AI, and tech such as the recent unveiling of I.R.A., an AI-powered Investor Relations Agent. By establishing the world's first Zero Human Company (ZHC) initiative within a public company, Metavesco continues to push the boundaries of what's possible.

The concept for Vesco Ventures originated during a recent all-hands meeting at Metavesco, where CEO Ryan Schadel issued a directive to "build a profitable company with zero employees." Topher Schadel embraced the challenge, committing to build the project in public. Early progress includes spinning up the ZHC infrastructure, creating Anduin as CEO (which autonomously hired its own Founding Engineer), researching and proposing revenue models focused on AI-powered content repurposing and business automation.

"Metavesco has a proven track record of pioneering innovations at the intersection of technology, finance, and operations, from launching the first token airdrop by a public company in 2025 to unveiling I.R.A., our AI-powered Investor Relations Agent, just yesterday," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco Inc. "Vesco Ventures embodies our vision for the future: an AI-driven entity that operates autonomously, generates value for co-owners and clients, while staying fully compliant. Right now this is just an experiment, but I believe it can be a blueprint for how businesses can leverage AI to operate and expand their businesses.”

Live updates on the project's progress, including wins, failures, and costs, will be posted on @TopherSchadel and reposted on Metavesco’s official social media channels. Interested parties are encouraged to follow along for real-time developments.

