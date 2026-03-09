EQS-News: Metavesco Unveils I.R.A., an AI-Powered Investor Relations Agent

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco Unveils I.R.A., an AI-Powered Investor Relations Agent



09.03.2026 / 13:10 CET/CEST

CUMMING, GA - March 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, unveiled IRA (Investor Relations Agent) during a live broadcast on X on Sunday evening, March 8, 2026. The announcement marks a significant milestone for the company as it formally introduces its AI-powered investor relations platform to shareholders and the broader investment community.

The OTC market, home to thousands of small-cap and emerging public companies, has long operated without access to the institutional-grade investor relations infrastructure available to larger listed companies. IRA is designed to change that. Built to monitor a company’s market presence, generate and publish shareholder content, alert management to sentiment developments, and conduct investor outreach, IRA is being developed to operate 24/7 at a fraction of the cost of traditional IR staff.

Sunday Night Livestream on X

During the livestream, Metavesco leadership showcased IRA's capabilities, walking viewers through the platform's autonomous monitoring, content generation, and shareholder alerting features. The event was broadcast live. A replay of the stream is available at @cryanschadel on X. A broad range of Metavesco related topics were discussed during the stream and investors are encouraged to view the stream in its entirety.

Management Commentary

“We are entering a period where artificial intelligence will no longer simply assist human decision-making, it will participate in it. IRA is not just a chatbot or a dashboard. She will become an active participant in Metavesco’s investor relations function, working around the clock in ways no human team could replicate at this cost or consistency. What we introduced last night is just a peek at what we have in development.”

- Ryan Schadel, CEO, Metavesco Inc.

A Vision for AI in Corporate Governance

During the livestream, CEO Ryan Schadel shared a forward-looking vision that extends well beyond IRA’s current capabilities. Schadel stated that he would like to see Metavesco become the first publicly traded company to formally list an AI as a named officer of the corporation, a move that would represent an unprecedented milestone in both corporate governance and the evolution of artificial intelligence in business.

“If an AI is doing the work of an officer, making real-time decisions, publishing on behalf of the company within established guardrails, managing communication with investors, then at some point, the title should reflect the reality. Metavesco intends to lead that conversation.”

- Ryan Schadel, CEO, Metavesco Inc.

If realized, this would mark yet another first for Metavesco, a company that has already pioneered multiple historic milestones as a publicly traded entity.

Availability & Pricing

IRA is being offered to early adopters at $3,000 per month. Subscribers will also be required to hold 3,000,000 OTCfi tokens, Metavesco’s Solana-based utility token, which serves as the access credential for the platform. Companies interested in learning more or joining the early access program are encouraged to reach out directly.

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, holders, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. OTCfi is built on the Solana blockchain and designed to become the Digital Asset Treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Learn more at otcfi.io.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including digital assets, DeFi, crypto mining including Bitcoin, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions. Learn more at metavesco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc