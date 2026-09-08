EQS-News: Metavesco's Epic Labor Reports $382,730 in August 2026 Revenue, Up Approximately 129% Year-Over-Year

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco's Epic Labor Reports $382,730 in August 2026 Revenue, Up Approximately 129% Year-Over-Year



08.09.2026 / 15:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CUMMING, GA - September 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTCID: MVCO), a diversified holding company, today announced preliminary, unaudited August 2026 results for its on-demand staffing subsidiary, Epic Labor, Inc.

Epic Labor generated revenue of $382,730 in August 2026, compared to $167,115 in August 2025, an increase of approximately 129%. August 2025 was a five-week fiscal month, while August 2026 was a four-week fiscal month. On an average weekly basis, revenue increased approximately 186%, to approximately $95,700 per week from $33,423 per week in the prior-year period. August revenue of $382,730 also exceeded July 2026 revenue of $340,410, despite August including one fewer operating week. On a weekly basis, revenue increased approximately 41% sequentially, to approximately $95,700 from approximately $68,082 in July.

"A four-week August beat last year's five-week August on total revenue. The weekly run rate is the number that matters, and it accelerated from July," said Ryan Schadel, President and CEO of Metavesco, Inc. "The Epic Labor team keeps executing week after week, and we see lots of expansion opportunity ahead."

Results are preliminary and unaudited and reflect revenue only. Complete results will be reported in the Company's periodic filings on otcmarkets.com.

About Epic Labor, Inc.

Epic Labor delivers fast, reliable, on-demand labor to small and mid-sized businesses. Services span construction, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and event staffing, available 24/7 and backed by Epic Labor's 2-Hour Guarantee. Learn more at epiclabor.com.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on building infrastructure and opportunity for the OTC market. Metavesco operates with a long-term, co-owner-aligned philosophy and is committed to supporting the strength, transparency, and integrity of the OTC market. The Company operates Epic Labor and other wholly owned subsidiaries. Learn more at metavesco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

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News Source: Metavesco, Inc