EQS-News: Metavesco's Epic Labor Reports July 2026 Revenue of $340,410, Up 280% Year-Over-Year

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco's Epic Labor Reports July 2026 Revenue of $340,410, Up 280% Year-Over-Year



03.08.2026 / 13:41 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CUMMING, GA - August 3, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTCID: MVCO), a diversified holding company, today announced preliminary, unaudited July 2026 results for its on-demand staffing subsidiary, Epic Labor, Inc.

Epic Labor generated top line revenue of $340,410.16 in July 2026, compared to $89,458.63 in July 2025, an increase of 280%. July 2026 was a five week fiscal month for the company, while July 2025 was a four week fiscal month. On an average weekly basis, revenue increased 204%, to approximately $68,082 per week from approximately $22,365 per week in the prior-year period.

During the month, Epic Labor recorded a weekly sales high-mark, exceeding $100,000 in a single week. Gross profit margin for July 2026 was approximately 24%, up from 21.74% in July 2025.

“A five-week month gave us a longer runway in July, but the weekly run rate tells the real story, we've tripled the business year over year. The Epic Labor team has earned these wins and I’m excited to say I think we’re just getting started,” stated Ryan Schadel, President and CEO of Metavesco, Inc.

About Epic Labor, Inc.

Epic Labor delivers fast, reliable, on-demand labor to small and mid-sized businesses. Services span construction, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and event staffing, available 24/7 with Epic Labor's trademark 2-Hour Guarantee.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on building infrastructure and opportunity for the OTC market. Metavesco operates with a long-term, co-owner-aligned philosophy and is committed to supporting the strength, transparency, and integrity of the OTC market. The Company operates Epic Labor and other wholly owned subsidiaries. Learn more at metavesco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Metavesco, Inc