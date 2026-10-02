EQS-News: Metavesco's Epic Labor Surpasses $2 Million in 2026 Revenue; September Up 166% Year-Over-Year

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco's Epic Labor Surpasses $2 Million in 2026 Revenue; September Up 166% Year-Over-Year



02.10.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CUMMING, GA - October 2, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTCID: MVCO), a diversified holding company, announced preliminary, unaudited September 2026 results for its on-demand staffing subsidiary, Epic Labor, Inc.

Epic Labor generated revenue of $356,927 in September 2026, compared to $134,332 in September 2025, representing approximately 166% growth. Both periods were four-week fiscal months. On an average weekly basis, revenue was approximately $89,200 per week, compared to $33,583 per week in the prior-year period.

With September results, Epic Labor's revenue for calendar year 2026 reached $2,069,988.

Epic Labor operates two branch locations, in Nashville, Tennessee, and Baltimore, Maryland, after consolidating from four locations in 2025 to concentrate on its strongest markets.

CEO Statement: "Crossing $2 million with a full quarter still to go tells you where this business is headed," said Ryan Schadel, President and CEO of Metavesco, Inc. "About a year ago we made the hard call to cut back to our two best markets. The team has since grown revenue by roughly 166% year over year, and we're encouraged by client demand in upcoming quarters."

Results are preliminary and unaudited and reflect revenue only. Complete results will be reported in the Company's periodic filings on otcmarkets.com.

About Epic Labor, Inc.

Epic Labor delivers fast, reliable, on-demand labor to small and mid-sized businesses. Services span construction, warehousing, hospitality, manufacturing, and event staffing, available 24/7 and backed by Epic Labor's 2-Hour Guarantee. Learn more at epiclabor.com.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company focused on building infrastructure and opportunity for the OTC market. Metavesco operates with a long-term, co-owner-aligned philosophy and is committed to supporting the strength, transparency, and integrity of the OTC market. The Company operates Epic Labor and other wholly owned subsidiaries. Learn more at metavesco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

News Source: Metavesco, Inc