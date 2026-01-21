EQS-News: Metavesco's OTCfi Token Secures CoinGecko Listing, Expanding Visibility for the "Community Token of the OTC"

EQS-News: Metavesco, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Metavesco's OTCfi Token Secures CoinGecko Listing, Expanding Visibility for the "Community Token of the OTC"



21.01.2026 / 13:49 CET/CEST

Listing Marks Continued Momentum for the Solana-based Token Designed to Unite OTC Traders, Investors, and Issuers

CUMMING, GA - January 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a diversified holding company and developer of the OTCfi ecosystem, today announced that OTCfi has been officially listed on CoinGecko, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency data aggregators.

The listing provides OTCfi with enhanced visibility across CoinGecko's platform, which serves over 20 million monthly visitors seeking cryptocurrency pricing, market data, and project information. OTCfi can now be tracked at: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/otcfi

"Getting listed on CoinGecko is an important milestone for OTCfi," said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. "It puts us in front of millions of crypto users who are actively looking for projects to research and invest in. As we continue building the OTCfi ecosystem, this kind of visibility matters."

OTCfi launched in September 2025 on the Solana blockchain via Pump.Fun, making Metavesco the first publicly traded company to launch a token on the viral token launchpad. Since launch, OTCfi has reached an all-time high market capitalization of approximately $3.8 million and has attracted a growing community of holders.

The OTCfi ecosystem is designed to serve the more than 12,000 companies listed on OTC Markets by providing infrastructure for investor relations, market intelligence, and capital formation, and community engagement. Metavesco is actively developing multiple platforms under the OTCfi umbrella, including OTCfi ACCESS, OTCfi Pulse, and OTCfi Nexus.

About OTCfi

OTCfi is the Community Token of the OTC, uniting traders, investors, and issuers to bring transparency, liquidity, and energy on-chain. Built on Solana by Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), OTCfi is designed to become the digital asset treasury token of choice for OTC issuers. Learn more at https://otcfi.io.

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including digital assets, DeFi, crypto mining including Bitcoin, and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions. Learn more at metavesco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ryan Schadel

678-341-5898

info@metavesco.com

