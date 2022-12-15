EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Appointment of Nomination Committee

EQS-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Appointment of Nomination Committee



15.12.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Appointment of Nomination Committee

December 15, 2022 MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI or the Company, ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF), herewith announces that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed well in time before MGIs Annual General Meeting 2023.

In accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of November 01, 2022, with regards to the Nomination Committee principles for MGI, the three largest shareholders in the Company shall have the right to each appoint a member to the Nomination Committee. The fourth member of the Nomination Committee shall be the Company's Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting consists of the following members:

Tobias M. Weitzel, chairman of the board.

Hermann Dambach, appointed by Oaktree Capital Management.

Dr. Gabriel Recnik, appointed by Bodhivas GmbH.

Anthony Gordon, appointed by and representing a group of shareholders acting in concert who are jointly the third largest shareholder by voting rights.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by mail to;

MGI - Media and Games Invest SE, c/o Nomination Committee, 168, St. Christopher Street, Valletta VLT1467, Malta

or from January 2023 to;

MGI Media and Games Invest SE, attn. Nomination Committee, c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan, 6 114 35 Stockholm

or by e-mail to;

no later than February 28, 2023.

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons at MGI set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, info@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

