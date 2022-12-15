EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Appointment of Nomination Committee

|
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Appointment of Nomination Committee
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Appointment of Nomination Committee
December 15, 2022 MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI or the Company, ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF), herewith announces that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed well in time before MGIs Annual General Meeting 2023.
In accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of November 01, 2022, with regards to the Nomination Committee principles for MGI, the three largest shareholders in the Company shall have the right to each appoint a member to the Nomination Committee. The fourth member of the Nomination Committee shall be the Company's Chairman of the Board.
The Nomination Committee for the 2023 Annual General Meeting consists of the following members:
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by mail to;
or from January 2023 to;
or by e-mail to;
no later than February 28, 2023.
About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGIs main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Malta (registration number SE 15) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.
