27.10.2023 16:00:05
EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Appointment of Nomination Committee
October 27, 2023 - MGI - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) announces that the members of the Nomination Committee have been appointed.
In accordance with the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of November 01, 2022, regarding the principles and instructions for the Nomination Committee of MGI, the three largest shareholders of the Company have the right to appoint one member of the Nomination Committee each. The fourth member of the Nomination Committee shall be the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.
The Nomination Committee for the 2024 Annual General Meeting consists of the following members:
Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by mail to;
or by e-mail to;
no later than February 28, 2024.
MGI's top 20 shareholders as of August 31, 2023 can be found on the Company's website (https://mgi-se.com/fact-sheet/).
For further information, please contact:
Sören Barz
Danesh Zare
MGI – Media and Games Invest SE
About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.

