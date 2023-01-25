EQS-News: MGI Media and Games Invest SE: MSCI Improved MGIs ESG Rating from B to BBB

EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): ESG

MGI Media and Games Invest SE: MSCI Improved MGIs ESG Rating from B to BBB

January 25, 2023 MGI Media and Games Invest SE (MGI or the Company, ISIN: SE0018538068; Ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange, OTCQX: MDGIF) today announced that MSCI, the world's largest provider of indices for tracking companies according to environmental, social and governance (ESG) sustainability criteria, upgraded MGIs ESG rating from B to BBB.

The upgrade of MGIs ESG rating is based on extensive improvements in the Companys governance along with further developments in talent and cybersecurity management. According to MSCI, MGI is now among the leading companies in the field of corporate governance among its peers.

Remco Westermann, CEO:

We are incredibly proud that MSCI has improved our ESG rating. This is the result of our continuous and dedicated focus on improving our governance as well as our environmental and social standards. Furthermore, this upgrade also shows that it is possible to substantially grow MGIs revenues and earnings, as well as improve its market position, while also focusing on important environmental, social and governance priorities. We will continue to focus on ESG improvements throughout 2023 and the years ahead.

About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

MGI Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) is an advertising software platform with strong first party games content. MGIs main operational presence is in North America and Europe. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, which has demonstrated continuous strong profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 77% (2018 2021). Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 35 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies have been integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

