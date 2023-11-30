|
EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Resilient Organic Revenue Growth of 1%, EBITDA Margin Increased to 29% with Strong Free Cashflow. Company Notably Increased Market Share and Customer Base
EQS-News: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Resilient Organic Revenue Growth of 1%, EBITDA Margin Increased to 29% with Strong Free Cashflow. Company Notably Increased Market Share and Customer Base
November 30, 2023 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: SE0018538068; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) publishes its Interim Report Q3 2023.
A WORD FROM THE CEO REMCO WESTERMANN
“I am pleased to report a successful quarter for MGI. While the macroeconomic environment and, as a result, advertising expenditures, are having a challenging year, we continued to gain market share and now hold the #1 position on Android and iOS in the U.S. with a market share of 11% and 28%, respectively. We were also able to grow our revenues organically by 1%, compensating ad price decreases and overall lower ad budgets by adding new software clients to the platform. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 26% in the previous year to 29% in the third quarter of 2023 driven by the execution of our cost savings plan. Our operating cashflow came in with EUR 28 million in the third quarter, showing an increase of 25% year-over-year. Driven by the free cashflow and despite earn-out payments, we increased our cash position by the end of the quarter to EUR 110 million, underscoring the strong cash conversion of our business,” commented Remco Westermann, CEO of MGI Group.
HIGHLIGHTS FIRST NINE MONTHS 2023
The Q3 2023 interim report is available on MGI’s corporate website at https://www.mgi-se.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/MGI-Interim-Report-Q3-2023.pdf in the Investor Relations section.
SELECTED KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, MGI GROUP
Notes - All Notes are defined as in the Interim Report Q3 2023 of MGI
Note (1) Organic Revenue Growth: Organic revenue growth does include growth calculated on a year-over-year basis from companies being within the Company for twelve months or more. What is excluded is the revenue growth from acquisitions that have not been part of the group in the last twelve months, and the decline from sales stemming from closures / divestment of whole businesses.
Note (2) Adjusted EBITDA: Reported EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability. amounted to -40.6 mEUR and were primarily made for the AxesInMotion earn-out release, post-M&A legal and advisory costs, as well as restructuring expenses following the announced cost saving plan (see table EBITDA adjustments and Notes 6 and 10 in the Q3 Report for details).
Note (3) Pixalate: Mobile SSP Market Share Report Q3 2023.
Note (4) Adjusted EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes excluding affecting comparability and PPA amortization10.
Note (5) Adjusted net result: Net result excluding PPA amortization.
Note (6) Net interest bearing debt: Interest bearing financial indebtedness excluding shareholder and related party loans minus cash and cash equivalents.
Note (7) Leverage ratio: Net interest-bearing debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months excluding shareholder and related party loans.
Note (8) EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
Note (9) EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA / Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted Net Result margin: EBITDA / Adjusted EBITDA / Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted Net Result as a percentage of net revenues.
Note (10) PPA-amortization: IFRS Amortization on M&A-related purchase prices which are not tax deductible.
Invitation to investor presentation
MGI invites investors to participate in the presentation of the Q3 2023 results by Remco Westermann (CEO) and Paul Echt (CFO) on Thursday, November 30, 2022 at 10am CET. The presentation will be held in English and will also be available on-demand on the Company’s website www.mgi-se.com.
To participate via webcast, please visit:
To participate via phone, please register at the following link:
About MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) operates a fast-growing, profitable ad-software platform that matches global advertiser demand with publisher ad-supply while improving results through first party data from own games. MGI’s main operational presence is in North America and Europe. Through investments in organic growth and innovation, as well as targeted M&A, MGI has built a one-stop shop for programmatic advertising, enabling companies to buy and sell ad space across all digital devices (mobile apps, web, connected TV and digital out of home), with the mission to make advertising better. MGI is registered as Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has two secured bonds that are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se.
Forward-looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's and the group's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.
30.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
