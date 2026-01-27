Viromed Medical Aktie
WKN DE: A40ZVN / ISIN: DE000A40ZVN7
|
27.01.2026 16:43:53
EQS-News: MHH to Present Scientific Findings on Cold Plasma Therapy for Pulmonary Application at Press Conference in February 2026
|
EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PRESS RELEASE
MHH to Present Scientific Findings on Cold Plasma Therapy for Pulmonary Application at Press Conference in February 2026
Rellingen, 27 January 2026 – On 12 February 2026, Hannover Medical School (MHH) – represented by Prof. Dr. Hortense Slevogt – plans to hold a press conference together with the team from the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) in Braunschweig.
The focus of the event will be the presentation and scientific classification of a groundbreaking cold plasma therapy for application in the lungs. For Viromed stakeholders, the findings are of high strategic relevance, as they address a medical field in which there is an urgent and, to date, insufficiently met clinical need worldwide: severe pulmonary infections – particularly in vulnerable patient groups and in intensive care settings.
The relevance of the topic is driven in particular by three key factors:
About Viromed Medical AG
Viromed Medical AG specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of medical products. The operating business of the company, which has been listed on the stock exchange since October 2022, focuses on the distribution of innovative cold plasma technology for medical applications via its wholly owned subsidiary Viromed Medical GmbH. Viromed can draw on a broad customer base in the DACH region and beyond. Viromed is pursuing the goal of further advancing the use of cold plasma technology in medicine in the coming years and realizing the corresponding growth potential.
E-Mail: kontakt@viromed-medical.de
Press contact
E-mail: viromed@kirchhoff.de
27.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viromed Medical AG
|Hauptstraße 105
|25462 Rellingen
|Germany
|E-mail:
|kontakt@viromed-medical.de
|Internet:
|https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A40ZVN7
|WKN:
|A40ZVN
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2266836
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2266836 27.01.2026 CET/CEST
