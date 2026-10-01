EQS-News: Milestone in Austria: Nordex Group receives 56 MW order from WEB Windenergie for first N175/6.X project in the country

EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Milestone in Austria: Nordex Group receives 56 MW order from WEB Windenergie for first N175/6.X project in the country



01.10.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Hamburg, 1 October 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order for 56 MW in Austria from WEB Windenergie AG. For the Auersthal RI repowering project in the district of Gänserndorf in Lower Austria, the Nordex Group will supply and install eight N175/6.X turbines. The order also includes a 25-year Premium Service agreement.

The project marks an important milestone for the Nordex Group in Austria: the turbines in Auersthal will be the first N175/6.X turbines to be installed in the country. At the same time, with eight wind turbines, it is the largest single project the Nordex Group has implemented in Austria to date.

Auersthal RI will be implemented as a repowering project. Replacing the existing wind turbines with modern, latest-generation turbines will significantly increase the efficiency of wind power generation at the site. Each N175/6.X turbine from the Delta4000 platform has an installed capacity of 7 MW. This enables high energy yields, particularly at inland sites, and optimal use of the available land. Commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for 2028.

“We are delighted not only to deepen our established partnership with the municipality in Auersthal, but also to make a piece of W.E.B history together with Nordex. This is the first time we are installing turbines of this size. Together with Nordex, we are demonstrating just how much energy there is in the wind,” says W.E.B Executive Board member Roman Prager.

“Auersthal RI is a milestone for the Nordex Group in Austria. With the first installation of our N175/6.X in the Austrian market, this order from WEB Windenergie AG underscores the strong competitiveness of our technology in the repowering segment. Modern wind turbines such as the N175/6.X make an important contribution to using existing sites more efficiently and further accelerating the expansion of renewable energy. We thank W.E.B for its trust and for our continued excellent partnership,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe at the Nordex Group.

About WEB Windenergie AG

WEB Windenergie AG develops and operates renewable energy power plants, with a particular focus on wind power. For more than 30 years, it has harnessed the power of wind and sun to generate valuable electricity. W.E.B’s power plants have a total capacity of around 700 MW. In addition to Austria, the company operates in Germany, France, Italy, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Canada, and the USA. W.E.B is a citizen participation company whose shares are traded via the company’s own platform, www.traderoom.at. Around 7,000 people currently hold shares in W.E.B. Further information: www.web.energy.

About the Nordex Group

The Group has commissioned more than 64 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets since 1985 and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 7.6 billion in 2025. The Company currently has more than 11,100 employees with a manufacturing network that includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India and USA. Its product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 7 MW+ classes which are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited available space and regions with constrained grid capacity. A global service network ensures the smooth operation of the turbines. Nordex SE is listed on the MDAX and TecDax of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) in Germany.

Contact person for press:

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: flosada@nordex-online.com