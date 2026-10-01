Nordex Aktie
WKN: A0D655 / ISIN: DE000A0D6554
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01.10.2026 07:30:04
EQS-News: Milestone in Austria: Nordex Group receives 56 MW order from WEB Windenergie for first N175/6.X project in the country
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EQS-News: Nordex SE
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Hamburg, 1 October 2026. The Nordex Group has received an order for 56 MW in Austria from WEB Windenergie AG. For the Auersthal RI repowering project in the district of Gänserndorf in Lower Austria, the Nordex Group will supply and install eight N175/6.X turbines. The order also includes a 25-year Premium Service agreement.
The project marks an important milestone for the Nordex Group in Austria: the turbines in Auersthal will be the first N175/6.X turbines to be installed in the country. At the same time, with eight wind turbines, it is the largest single project the Nordex Group has implemented in Austria to date.
Auersthal RI will be implemented as a repowering project. Replacing the existing wind turbines with modern, latest-generation turbines will significantly increase the efficiency of wind power generation at the site. Each N175/6.X turbine from the Delta4000 platform has an installed capacity of 7 MW. This enables high energy yields, particularly at inland sites, and optimal use of the available land. Commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for 2028.
“We are delighted not only to deepen our established partnership with the municipality in Auersthal, but also to make a piece of W.E.B history together with Nordex. This is the first time we are installing turbines of this size. Together with Nordex, we are demonstrating just how much energy there is in the wind,” says W.E.B Executive Board member Roman Prager.
“Auersthal RI is a milestone for the Nordex Group in Austria. With the first installation of our N175/6.X in the Austrian market, this order from WEB Windenergie AG underscores the strong competitiveness of our technology in the repowering segment. Modern wind turbines such as the N175/6.X make an important contribution to using existing sites more efficiently and further accelerating the expansion of renewable energy. We thank W.E.B for its trust and for our continued excellent partnership,” says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Europe at the Nordex Group.
About WEB Windenergie AG
About the Nordex Group
Contact person for press:
Contact for investor inquiries:
01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76
|EQS News ID:
|2407926
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2407926 01.10.2026 CET/CEST
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